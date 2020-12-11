Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Nicole Kidman Joins Sera Labs, Grasslands, Liberty Health, MediPharm, THC Therapeutics, 4Cable TV

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry.

Nicole Kidman Teams Up With The Sera Labs

Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman was named The Sera Labs Inc.'s first strategic business partner and brand ambassador.

According to a Thursday’s update, Kidman agreed to endorse the company's topical products.

As the "face of the brand," Kidman opted to support the product development at the Los Angeles-based CBD products company.

She agreed to help with distribution and sales for the company's anti-aging skincare line, including Seratopical as well as topical ultra-hydrating and pain relief body creams and serums.

Kidman disclosed that teaming up with Sera Labs was an "easy decision" for her.

"With my injury last year, I experienced the benefit of CBD wellness products firsthand," she shared.

Meantime, CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTCQB:CURR) bought Sera Labs in September for $20 million, including $1 million in cash and $19 million in CURE stock.

Grasslands Appoints New CMO

Cannabis marketing firm Grasslands has appointed Jesse Burns to serve in its newly formed role Chief Marketing Officer.

The Denver-based agency focused on cannabis, hemp, and technology, kicks off the expansion of its marketing capabilities by developing newer client offerings, including market research, branding, and consumer insights programs.

“As we continue to see historic progress on legalization efforts and drug policy reform, our cannabis and hemp clients are telling us they need more help developing their brand messaging and better understanding consumer behavior—and we are rising to the occasion with our newly expanded market research services,” Ricardo Baca, the company’s founder, and CEO said.

Liberty Health Sciences Names New VP Of Operations

Florida-based dispensary brand Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE:LHS) (OTCQX:LHSIF) has welcomed Darrin Potter as Vice President of Operations.

Potter agreed to support the company's growth by overseeing its cultivation, processing, extraction, packaging, and distribution operations and also managing the improvement of its Gainesville-based LHS360 production facility.

He brings vast experience in cannabis production. Prior to this, Potter served at iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. as Vice President of Production.

"I look forward to refining the business processes already in place at Liberty, continue to develop quality products and provide the best user experience in Florida," Potter noted.

Meantime, in October, Victor Mancebo left his role as the company CEO. The board's member George J. Gremse agreed to serve as Interim CEO. The company recently reported its net sales for the quarter ended August 31 were roughly CA$18.2 million.

MediPharm Labs Shakes Up Leadership To Drive Growth

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF) confirmed Thursday shake-ups in its leadership team as it's ramping up towards the "next phase of growth."

Pat McCutcheon, the Barrie, Ontario-based company's CEO, opted to step down from his role while retaining the board's Chairman's position.

Keith Strachan agreed to replace McCutcheon as Interim CEO, the company noted.

MediPharm also tapped Olga Utkutug to oversee its financial department as Interim CFO.

In addition, Warren Everitt will continue to oversee Asia Pacific Operations as CEO.

"The time has come to move beyond our start-up structure and put in place the best people to execute our strategy and guide the way to better financial performance, including our return to profitability," McCutcheon commented.

MediPharm Labs – launched in 2015 –manufactures pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates as well as derivative products. Over the past couple of months, the company expanded its international footprint in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Latin America by inking supply agreements with several retailers.

THC Therapeutics Names New CEO, Confirms Board Appointments

THC Therapeutics Inc. (OTC:THCT) hired Parker Mitchell to serve as its new CEO and also the board’s member.

Over the past five years, Mitchell was instrumental in raising more than a hundred million dollars for companies in the public space.

“I am honored for the opportunity to be CEO of THC Therapeutics,” Mitchell said, adding he “will work every day to bring the dHydronator to market and generate revenue as this is the most important goal of my job as CEO.”

dHydronator is a sanitizing herb and plant dryer which the Las Vegas-based company currently develops.

Simultaneously, the company named its founder, Brandon Romanek, to chair the board of directors.

4Cable TV Appoints New CEO, Closes Deal

Jeff Wildermuth is stepping down from the role of CEO at 4Cable TV International Inc. (OTC:CATV).

The move was announced after the closing of a recent acquisition. The target's name remains undisclosed.

"Our goal is to become a business development company, where we look to acquire CBD, Medical Marijuana, Hemp and possibly Green Energy based companies that can add value on a collective basis to the consolidated financial statements of the company," Wildermuth explained earlier.

Port St. Lucie-Florida-based 4Cable appointed Michael Feldenkrais to helm the company going forward.

