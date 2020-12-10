fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.84
300.47
+ 0.28%
DIA
-0.79
301.59
-0.26%
SPY
-0.32
367.09
-0.09%
TLT
+ 0.34
156.48
+ 0.22%
GLD
-0.06
172.49
-0.03%

Hollister's Venom Hits CA$40M In Revenue YTD

byJelena Martinovic
December 10, 2020 11:46 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Cannabis company Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE:HOLL) (OTC:HSTRFannounced Thursday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Venom Extracts, generated CA$40 million in revenue year to date.

It’s the second and final revenue milestone Venom accomplished under the acquisition agreement the company inked in March. Recall how Hollister paid CA$20 million for the Arizona-based cannabis extract brand.

For the same period, Venom posted a positive adjusted EBITDA of 4.8 million.

The Vancouver-based company noted it would issue 9,870,018 of its common shares to some of Venom's former shareholders at 20 cents per earn-out share.

Hollister’s CEO Carl Saling praised the Arizona team and their “ability to achieve this final revenue milestone and market leadership position,” adding they are looking forward to “continuing the growth” of their Arizona platform.

Hollister operates more than 80 dispensaries within Arizona and distributes its products in 230 dispensaries throughout California.

According to its latest earnings report, Hollister generated roughly CA$12.5 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2020. The company also posted CA$1.265 million in EBITDA.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Press Releases

Related Articles

ETFMG Alternative Harvest Hits $1B In Assets Under Management

US-traded cannabis ETF ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) – surpassed  $1 billion in assets under management on Dec. 4. read more

Canopy Growth Cuts Operations In Canada To Streamline Operations, Improve Margins

After a series of layoffs in April and September, Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED) (NASDA read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: WeeMD, Harvest Health, Bespoke Extracts

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. WeedMD Announces The Departure Of CCO Stephen Ng read more

WeedMD To Sell Black Sugar Rose Cannabis Strain, Parts Ways With CCO Stephen Ng

Medical cannabis company WeedMD Inc. (OTCQX: WDDMF) has launched the shipment of its cultivar — Black Sugar Rose — to the Ontario Cannabis Store. read more

Stream Wellbeing Announces Its Launch, Plans To Use Revenue To Help 'Inner-City Youth'

Stream Wellbeing has officially launched. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.