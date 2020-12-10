fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.84
300.47
+ 0.28%
DIA
-0.68
301.48
-0.23%
SPY
-0.24
367.01
-0.07%
TLT
+ 0.35
156.47
+ 0.22%
GLD
-0.07
172.51
-0.04%

Cannabis Companies Aleafia, Charlotte's Web Plan To Enter Israeli Market

byNina Zdinjak
December 10, 2020 11:33 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

More and more cannabis companies recognize the huge potential of the Israeli market. It is said to be one of the fastest-growing medical cannabis markets in the world, already having more than 60,000 registered patients. It is also known that some of the first successful researches on cannabis have been conducted in this country.

Furthermore, not that long ago Israel has outpaced Germany in cannabis net imports, in that manner becoming one of the largest net importers on a global level.

Aleafia Signs LOI With Equinox

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) is prepping to start cannabis exports to the Israeli medical cannabis market.

The Canadian cannabis company entered a binding letter of intent with Equinox International Ltd., under which Equinox agreed to buy around 1,400 kilograms of dried flower in 2021.

Equinox is a British medical cannabis company that operates in Israel.

Aleafia plans for the first shipment to be realized during the first quarter of 2021, which will mark the first export of EU GACP-compliant dried flower cultivated at the company’s Niagara Greenhouse facility.

Under the deal, two companies are partnering to create an “Israeli Land-to-Brand ecosystem” that includes supply, distribution, and marketing of the famous brands.

The next step would be for the companies to arrange a definitive agreement regarding the supply of dried flower to Israel for the next three years.  Regarding the Israeli market, and during the time set in the definitive agreement,  Aleafia will be Equniox’ exclusive provider of cannabis products, and Equinox is set to be Aleafia’s exclusive buyer of cannabis products.

“Gaining market access to Israel, an incredibly dynamic country with a fast growing, highly innovative cannabis market, is something we’ve long aspired to,” stated Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Doing so with Equinox, an accomplished, internationally scaled partner, marks an exciting chapter as we commercialize Aleafia Health globally.”

Charlotte’s Web Enters Israel Via Alliance With InterCure

Hemp CBD extract producer Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) has entered an exclusive distribution agreement in Israel with InterCure Ltd. (TASE: INCR).

InterCure holds among the biggest medical cannabis producers Canndoc Ltd., which is known for its pharmaceutical-grade cannabis that has reached more than 40,000 patients.

Additionally, Canndoc owns international cultivation and distribution agreements in the EU.

Under the deal, specific hemp extract products from Charlotte’s Web will hit Israel’s shelves via Canndoc or another subsidiary of InterCure.

What’s more, the two companies are thinking about reaching other European countries in the future, and also collaborating on product creation, production, and clinical trial in Israel.

"Partnering with regional leaders, such as Canndoc, aligns with Charlotte's Web's strategy to leverage established expertise within international markets," Charlotte's Web CEO Deanie Elsner said in a statement. "We have been seeking to partner with a leading Israeli company to tap into the deep knowledge and innovation Israel has established in cannabinoid science. We are optimistic that the Israeli government will soon pass the legislation and regulations which will support our international initiatives with Canndoc."

Ehud Barak, InterCure's Chairman and former Israeli Prime Minister praised the collaboration saying that it makes “a significant breakthrough for both Canndoc and the entire Israeli market.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Weedmaps To Go Public Via Merger With Silver Spike

Weedmaps has decided to go public via a merger with Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK). The technology and software provider to the cannabis industry has signed a definitive agreement with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Silver Spike. read more

From Cola To CBD: CGC's Sol Clahane Discusses Martha Stewart, 2021 And 'Big CPG' Expertise

Many cannabis experts cut their teeth in the beverage industry before making the leap to weed. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 9, 2020

GAINERS: MGC Pharmaceuticals (PINK: MGCLF) shares closed up 55.76% at $0.03 read more

ETFMG Alternative Harvest Hits $1B In Assets Under Management

US-traded cannabis ETF ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) – surpassed  $1 billion in assets under management on Dec. 4. read more

Entourage Effect's Matt Hawkins To Cannabis Operators: 'Put Egos Aside' To Get Deals Done

Entourage Effect Capital founder and managing director Matt Hawkins has some advice for cannabis operators. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.