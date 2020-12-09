Enhance Your Life Podcast: Why An Elite Triathlete Turned To Cannabis For Recovery

Dr. Joanna Zeiger is a cannabis epidemiologist, as well as the founder and CEO of Canna Research Foundation, a non-profit organization that studies the effects of cannabis in various patient populations. She is also a former professional triathlete and author of The Champion Mindset.

On the Enhance Your Life podcast, Dr. Zeiger shares how she became a triathlete, and how she began to use cannabis medicinally after she suffered a gruesome bike accident during the 2009 Ironman 70.3 World Championship. She also offers her thoughts on the antiquated cannabis regulations in sports and outlines the numerous potential benefits of cannabis for athletes she has discovered through her research. Lastly, Dr. Zeiger talks briefly about her book, and the lessons she has learned from being a professional athlete that she applies to her everyday life.

