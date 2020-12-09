fbpx
QQQ
-7.25
315.54
-2.35%
DIA
-1.69
303.87
-0.56%
SPY
-3.83
374.02
-1.03%
TLT
-0.36
157.70
-0.23%
GLD
-3.67
179.15
-2.09%

Enhance Your Life Podcast: Why An Elite Triathlete Turned To Cannabis For Recovery

byBenzinga Cannabis
December 9, 2020 1:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Dr. Joanna Zeiger is a cannabis epidemiologist, as well as the founder and CEO of Canna Research Foundation, a non-profit organization that studies the effects of cannabis in various patient populations. She is also a former professional triathlete and author of The Champion Mindset.

On the Enhance Your Life podcast, Dr. Zeiger shares how she became a triathlete, and how she began to use cannabis medicinally after she suffered a gruesome bike accident during the 2009 Ironman 70.3 World Championship. She also offers her thoughts on the antiquated cannabis regulations in sports and outlines the numerous potential benefits of cannabis for athletes she has discovered through her research. Lastly, Dr. Zeiger talks briefly about her book, and the lessons she has learned from being a professional athlete that she applies to her everyday life.

See also:

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.