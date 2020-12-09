fbpx
QQQ
-7.30
315.59
-2.37%
DIA
-1.66
303.84
-0.55%
SPY
-3.85
374.04
-1.04%
TLT
-0.36
157.70
-0.23%
GLD
-3.67
179.15
-2.09%

Canopy Growth Cuts Operations In Canada To Streamline Operations, Improve Margins

byJelena Martinovic
December 9, 2020 1:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

After a series of layoffs in April and September, Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) confirmed Wednesday additional changes to its Canadian operations.

The Smith Falls, Ontario-based company opted to shut down operations at its sites in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador; Fredericton, New Brunswick; Edmonton, Alberta; and Bowmanville, Ontario.

The move would impact roughly 220 employees and “streamline its operations and further improve margins,” Canopy noted.

In addition, the company also said it would also terminate its Saskatchewan-based outdoor cannabis grow operation.

Canopy CEO David Klein said that this would bring them closer to achieving between $150-$200 million of cost savings and also profitability, as reported in its latest earnings report.

Canopy hit record quarterly net revenue of CA$135 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, posting a net loss of CA$97 million for the period.

Moreover, the company anticipates posting total pre-tax charges of approximately $350-400 million in the third and fourth quarters of the ensuing fiscal year.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is the right one,” Klein continued adding that they are “confident that our remaining sites will be able to produce the quantity and quality of cannabis required to meet current and future demand."

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Press Releases

Related Articles

Entourage Effect's Matt Hawkins To Cannabis Operators: 'Put Egos Aside' To Get Deals Done

Entourage Effect Capital founder and managing director Matt Hawkins has some advice for cannabis operators. read more

Mexico Sees Another Delay In Cannabis Bill Debate

It seems that Mexico will have to wait a bit longer to get its marijuana legalization bill approved. read more

US Legal Cannabis Market Could Hover $41B By 2025, Data Shows

Annual legal medical and recreational sales are estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%, hitting more than $41 billion by 2025, compared to $13.2 billion in 2019; read more

Icanic Brands To Buy THC Engineering For $1.75M

Icanic Brands Co. Inc. (CSE: ICAN, OTC: ICNAF), the company behind Tarantula, wants to buy THC Engineering LLC for $1.75 million. THC Engineering is a company that works on creating automation technology to support the cannabis manufacturing sector. read more

Pure Extracts To Enter Mushroom Industry Via Purica Deal

Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE: PULL) has decided to join the growing mushroom industry via collaboration with The Nutraceutical Medicine Company Inc. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.