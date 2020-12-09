fbpx
Mexico Sees Another Delay In Cannabis Bill Debate

byJelena Martinovic
December 9, 2020 12:59 pm
It seems that Mexico will have to wait a bit longer to get its marijuana legalization bill approved.

Per Marijuana Business Daily and El Sol de Mexico, the Mexican lower house opted to postpone the cannabis legalization bill debate to February 2021.

This is the third time the current deadline has been extended, following earlier requests for a postponement sent to The Supreme Court.

Mexican senators passed adult-use cannabis legalization bill on Nov. 19, with an 82 to 18 vote.

The legislation is poised to allow adults 18 and older to buy and possess up to 28 grams of marijuana and grow up to six plants for personal use.

The lower house, or the Chamber of Deputies, now intends to modify the bill.

Congress was expected to legalize marijuana by Dec. 15. A new vote is on the horizon once the modified document is returned to the Senate.

However, even if the two legislative bodies come to an understanding, the bill would be put before the President for consideration.

Dulce María Sauri, the President of the Chamber of deputies, noted that the body requests more time to work on a regulatory framework on cannabis, Marijuana Moment writes.

“I am sure that the Court, which follows these deliberations very closely, will see that the legislative work is well advanced,” she disclosed. “I am sure that the Supreme Court of Justice will agree to do what is necessary to provide a good regulatory framework in this matter.”

