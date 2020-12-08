fbpx
Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference Day 1 Recap: Sorrento, Arcimoto And Much More

byChris Katje
December 8, 2020 6:42 pm
The inaugural Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference kicked off on Tuesday with presentations from several CEOs and industry experts. Over the course of day one, viewers heard comments and saw presentations from many publicly traded companies.

If you missed the first day of the Benzinga Small Cap Conference, catch the replay videos here and here.

Below are just some of the highlights from Tuesday.

Citrus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) highlighted its pipeline and its expected 2021 Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido.

Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) discussed its US Global Jets ETF (NASDAQ:JETS).

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) highlighted its 130+ patents and its Phase 3 trial for Iomab-B.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) discussed its COVID-19 antibody that it said could rival COVID-19 vaccines.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) said it has a 98% retention rate and is helping launch online learning products during the pandemic.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shared a presentation of its three-wheel vehicle and highlighted its goal for mass production of 50,000 units per year.

Biosig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) said it has no debt and cash to fund business into the future. The company sees 2021 as a strong year for commercialization.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) highlighted its lung cancer treatments with two planned trials for 2021. The lung cancer treatment market is expected to grow to $26.3 billion in 2023.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) said it has seen a positive uptick in the pandemic for its temporary staffing solutions and gig economy solutions. The company is focusing on the hospitality and restaurant industries.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) said it's looking for de-risked portfolios of assets to help build its royalties and revenue. The company is building a portfolio of developed and commercial-stage assets.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) said it's building vehicles for special purposes, targeting the $11.5 billion global low-speed vehicle market. The company has contracts with ClubCar, universities and Karma.

Speakers: Day one also saw industry experts share their insight in presentations.

Penny stocks were covered by the Penny Stock Lizard King.

Izzy Charanek of MsIzzyTrades showed event viewers chart patterns.

Andy Cole of Mighty Soldiers Trading covered pre-market trading ideas.

Adam Johnson of BullseyeBrief highlighted several small-cap picks in a presentation with viewers.

Panels: The first day of the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference saw several panels bringing together groups of speakers.

A cannabis panel covering what the 2020 election means for the industry was moderated by Phil Carlson from KCSA. A biotech panel was held covering the impact of COVID-19 on the industry.

What’s Next: Day two of the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference will be held on Wednesday and you can view the full agenda here. Register for the event here.

