Jushi Partners With Holistic, Presents "Garcia Hand Picked" Collection In Santa Barbara

byNina Zdinjak
December 8, 2020 2:01 pm
Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQB:JUSHF) revealed that its retail brand Beyond/Hello has partnered with cannabis company Holistic Industries to help deliver “Garcia Hand Picked” to Santa Barbara cannabis consumers.

The sales of GHP in the company’s Beyond/Hello Santa Barbara store will commence on Dec. 8.

GHP assortment is crafted in an honor of Jerry Garcia, and it includes Chemdog (Sativa), SFV OG (Indica), and Fire OG (Hybrid), among others.

What’s more, the company’s other GHP apparel and accessories will be presented at Jushi’s retail store in California.

“We’re excited to pay homage to the legacy of Jerry Garcia, the counterculture icon and frontman of the psychedelic rock band, the Grateful Dead,” Jushi Creative Director Andreas Neumann, said in a statement. “Garcia Hand Picked products, merchandise and accessories resonate Garcia’s values and beliefs, many of which are not only relevant, but continue to be echoed across the cannabis movement today.

“We’re confident our customers will fall in love with these new products because they deliver consistent, powerful results just like a ‘77 Help>Slip>Franklin’s. Over the coming year, we look forward to bringing our customers more unique brand experiences and rolling out new partnerships and collaborations with other artists like my friends from the ‘stoner rock’ band, Queens of the Stone Age.”

In addition to in-store purchases, Jushi also provides pre-order services at its Santa Barbara store, which is located close to Loreto Plaza.

Furthermore, it plans to upgrade the shopping experience with the delivery service offering.

