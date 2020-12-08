fbpx
Martha Stewart CBD Hits Shelves At The Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements

byNina Zdinjak
December 8, 2020 1:19 pm
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) announced that The Vitamin Shoppe will start to sell the entire collection of Martha Stewart CBD products.

The Vitamin Shoppe, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) (after getting sold to Liberty Tax Inc. for $208 million last year), is the first national retailer to offer the full line of Martha Stewart CBD products.

These products were crafted in partnership with Canopy Growth and Marquee Brands, and are now accessible at more than 580 “CBD HQ” locations of The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements.

The Martha Stewart CBD offer includes a 15-flavor wellness gummy sampler box, 10 milligram wellness gummies, 750 milligram oil drops and 25 milligram softgels.

When I created this new line of CBD products, it was important that the assortment be delicious and elegant, but also affordable and accessible. I’m thrilled that our customers will now be able to shop our CBD collection at The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores nationwide,” Stewart said in a prepared statement. “It is easier than ever to treat yourself and your loved ones to the wellness benefits of CBD and my new gummy sampler, inspired by flavors from my garden, makes the perfect holiday gift this season.”

Martha Stewart CBD products are all naturally flavored and created in the U.S. using hemp-derived CBD isolate.

What’s more, the launch is being promoted through the special holiday offering until Dec. 30.

“The Vitamin Shoppe is one of the nation’s most recognized and trusted names when it comes to supplement retailers with convenient locations all over the country,” said Canopy Growth CEO David Klein. “We are pleased to partner with The Vitamin Shoppe to make Martha Stewart CBD more accessible to consumers across the U.S. at the height of this year’s holiday shopping season.”

Courtesy image

