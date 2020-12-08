fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.94
306.31
+ 0.31%
DIA
+ 0.97
300.13
+ 0.32%
SPY
+ 0.93
368.24
+ 0.25%
TLT
+ 0.73
155.88
+ 0.46%
GLD
+ 0.54
174.31
+ 0.31%

What To Know About The Cannabis Advisory Group, Jackie Cornell's New Non-Profit

byJavier Hasse
December 8, 2020 3:29 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Cannabis Advisory Group (CAG) recently launched with a focus on bridging the knowledge gap between government and business in a regulated cannabis markets.

The new, non-profit organization is led by Jackie Cornell, chief of policy and health innovations at cannabis company 1906, and Jacqueline Ferraro, VP of business development for Full Steam Staffing.

The group’s goal is to provide education and guidance on legislative and regulatory best practices for implementing and fostering successful adult-use and medicinal cannabis markets in expanding states, particularly at the local level.

The organization will initially direct efforts toward stakeholders​ ​in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region.

The Backstory

CAG grew out of conversations between Cornell, a former Principal Deputy Commissioner for the NJ Department of Helath, and Ferraro about the need for improved education and communication about cannabis regulation between government agencies and the private sector.

Until recently, Ferraro served as an advisor to the New Jersey Cannabis Industry Association, during a time of significant growth in the New Jersey medicinal cannabis market.

Cornell, with nearly two decades of government, healthcare and advocacy experience, founded CAG in part to unite former regulators in one of the most complex and nuanced regulated industries in the country.

For its first initiative CAG is conducting a survey of mayors in urban, rural and suburban communities across New Jersey with the aim of gathering data and questions on local implementation of cannabis laws. The findings will help CAG prioritize creation of resources and inform surveys to deploy in additional states, founders explained.

“While 2020 has been a year unlike no other, we have an opportunity to advance cannabis throughout the mid-Atlantic, with New Jersey's adult-use market being heralded as the key to unlocking the region,” Cornell told Benzinga. “The Cannabis Advisory Group was launched to both address this moment and to offer long term thought leadership, research and education to all those engaged in the day-to-day execution of this work.”

Ferraro added there’s a lot of work to be done, and much of it can be achieved through collaboration with people on the policy arena.

“The mid-Atlantic region is on the cusp of joining its west coast and Midwest counterparts. So CAG is in a unique spot by being in the middle of a few states contemplating adult use,” Ferrraro added.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Interview

Related Articles

SLOW Develops Jeans Made From Wild-Growing Himalayan Hemp

Canvaloop Fibre recently announced the pre-launch of its new SLOW brand, featuring jeans made from Himalayan Hemp. The alternative fabrics maker started an exclusive pre-order campaign via Kickstarter. read more

Nascent Cannabis Market Falls Short Of Sustainability Commitments, Sources Say

The cannabis industry falls short in its commitment to sustainability. According to the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), lack of knowledge, unnecessary legislation and financial burdens make it difficult to fulfill a commitment to creating an environmentally sound sector. read more

No One Size Fits All: Cannabis Experts Discuss Merits Of Capped, Uncapped Markets

Cannabis regulations vary by state, with license caps serving as one of the more glaring differences. Depending where you are, caps may or may not be imposed on various points in the supply chain, which can include limits on ownership, production, delivery or retail. read more

Home Cannabis Cultivation Continues, Despite Opposition From Many Marijuana Companies

Home cultivation has emerged as a clear sticking point in cannabis reform across many states. While it faces pushback, including from several cannabis brands, home grow is making incremental progress in medical and adult use markets, and ushering in a variety of parameters to meet state needs.  read more

420 Investor: 'This Is The Most Excited I've Ever Been' In Cannabis

Alan Brochstein, author of 420 Investor and founding partner of New Cannabis Ventures, says the recent political momentum behind the cannabis legalization push in the US — and the resulting rebound in cannabis stocks since the U.S. election — has him feeling extremely optimistic about the industry's future. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.