New Cannabis Stores: Shiny Bud in Hamilton, Ontario; Trulieve In Clermont, FL

Shiny Bud Commence Sales At Its New Hamilton Store

Recreational cannabis retailer Shiny Bud opened the doors of its newest store in Hamilton.

The store, located at 264 Kenilworth Ave, offers various legal cannabis products and accessories.

Toronto-based Shiny Bus also has stores in Windsor, Hawkesbury, Orleans, and Cornwall.

“We’re thrilled to be opening the doors of the newest Shiny Bud store to the Hamilton community,” stated Shiny Bud store manager, Badyr Valcarcel. “Our location is just south of Barton Street on Kenilworth Avenue and offers plenty of parking. This makes it the perfect destination for our visitors to stop in and pick up their selections from our curated inventory of cannabis products.”

“With 1,000 square feet of retail space, we offer an amazing array of brands like Foray, Kolab Project, Summit THC Citrus Water, RIFF, Redees by Redecan, Houseplant beverages, and Bhang chocolate bars so that our customers can always find what they’re looking for,” continued Valcarcel. “We’ve really built on the Shiny Bud model of excellence in cannabis retail, and we’re looking forward to treating our community to the brand’s unique shopping experience.

Trulieve Opens 67th Dispensary In Florida, First In Clermont

Vertically-integrated cannabis company Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) is opening its new Florida dispensary, first in Clermont.

This is Trulieve’s 73rd store across the country, as it also has operations in Connecticut, California, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, and its 67th dispensary in Florida.

The new dispensary will open on December 8, when the shop will offer a 25% in-store discount for all the patients to celebrate the opening. Trulieve reminded that following statewide recommendations, all visitors must wear masks.

Furthermore, the company offers both home delivery services in the state, and online ordering for in-store pickup. Those in need of a consultant can enjoy this service virtually.

"We opened our first Orlando-area location four years ago and it's incredible to see how much our community has grown since. In those four years, our focus has remained on developing innovative products that help bring relief and improve the lives of Florida's patients, and we're glad to open the doors of Clermont's first dispensary," stated Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers. "Thanks to the support of our Truliever community, we're able to bring access directly to patients in Clermont, as well as bring education and compassionate care to anyone curious about how medical cannabis can change their lives."

In addition, Trulieve noted that that there are almost 450,000 registered medical marijuana patients, and that the company’s sales account for almost half of the state’s overall volume.

