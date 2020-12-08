fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.73
303.79
+ 0.57%
DIA
-1.40
303.90
-0.46%
SPY
-0.62
370.40
-0.17%
TLT
+ 1.40
153.80
+ 0.9%
GLD
+ 2.54
169.77
+ 1.47%

Hydroponics Innovator GrowGeneration Is Selling Stock, Hopes To Raise $125M

byAnthony Noto
December 7, 2020 7:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is looking to raise $125 million via a public offering.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Denver-based cannabis player has granted its underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of its shares of common stock offered via the public offering.

Oppenheimer & Co. and Stifel are the joint book-runners managing the process.

The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

GrowGeneration remains tight-lipped on the offering, but the company is likely looking to use the proceeds to bolster expansion efforts.

The filing comes roughly one month after it agreed to acquire The GrowBiz for an undisclosed price. The deal is projected to be completed before the end of fiscal 2020. With GrowBiz, GrowGeneration will own a total of 10 hydroponic garden centers in California and two in Oregon. The company noted that this addition to its portfolio should help boost annual revenues reaching $50 million.

GrowGen CEO Darren Lampert said at the time that the deal was part of an expandsion strategy, and represents the company's "continued investment in purchasing the 'best of breed' hydroponic operations in the U.S."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Ulysses Press To Release Danielle Simone Brand's 'Weed Mom' For 'Canna-Curious' Parents

Ulysses Press is releasing its latest book on cannabis: Weed Mom: The Canna-Curious Woman’s Guide to Healthier Relaxation, Happier Parenting, and Chilling TF Out. read more

The Path To Organic For The Marijuana Industry

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. Organic standards can be established, whether or not cannabis is legal at the federal level. Those standards won’t be federally regulated, but they can exist separately from legalization. read more

Red White & Bloom Commence Sales Of High Times Cannabis Products In Michigan

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) launches an exclusive line of High Times branded cannabis products in Michigan. Provisioning Centers can start with their first pre-orders on December 9th, initially choosing from various products such as gummies, vapes, flower, and pre-rolls. read more

Nascent Cannabis Market Falls Short Of Sustainability Commitments, Sources Say

The cannabis industry falls short in its commitment to sustainability. According to the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), lack of knowledge, unnecessary legislation and financial burdens make it difficult to fulfill a commitment to creating an environmentally sound sector. read more

Merry Marijuana: 8 Ganja Gift Ideas For Loved Ones Who Wish To Enjoy A Holiday High

It may not feel like it this year, but yes — the holidays are upon us. Indeed, shopping for gifts will be different since the coronavirus pandemic will likely keep many of us from going to stores.  read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.