Exclusive: Dutchie And Highopes Launch 'Squarespace For Cannabis' Site Builder

byJavier Hasse
December 8, 2020 8:16 am
Cannabis tech company Dutchie is teaming up with weed-focused branding agency Highopes to launch Flynt, a system designed to help small cannabis businesses create websites.

Touted as “the Squarespace for cannabis," Flynt is said to be seamless and user-friendly. It offers pre-built templates to equip dispensaries with a cost-effective website so cannabis customers can opt for an e-commerce shopping experience.

The out-of-the-box solution also includes resources and best practices pointers from experts in the cannabis space.

See also: Cannabis Entrepreneurs With Detroit Roots: Dutchie's Ross Lipson On The Delivery Platform's Development

“As the cannabis retail market continues to mature and consolidate, the small to mid-size retailers in our industry are having a more difficult time competing with larger, more established players," Zach Lipson, Chief Product Officer at Dutchie, told Benzinga. "A modern, and visually appealing web presence, with advanced online ordering, is one way to level that playing field. The challenge is that, previously, these smaller retailers haven't had access to tools or resources to make this feasible."

Flynt claims to be the first website builder created specifically to meet the needs of dispensaries. 

“Every brand needs a website to grow their business, and the cannabis industry is no different," Mina Johnson, director of operations and co-founder at Highopes, added. "Flynt is made by cannabis tech experts for the cannabis industry to expand access to all the knowledge and resources from top designers and developers in the space and give small dispensaries a leg up to help them compete online with larger players.”

Dutchie recently launched Dutchie Plus, an enterprise-level solution that gives large brands and dispensaries such as Native Roots and Cookies the ability to create fully customized and on-brand e-commerce experiences. Flynt is the next step in Dutchie’s mission to provide solutions for the entire cannabis ecosystem, including dispensaries both small and large.

