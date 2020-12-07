Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelic Stock News Stories for the Week of November 30th – December 6th, 2020.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Red White & Bloom Sees 300% Q3 Revenue Growth, Monster Q4 Expected with New Cash Cow Acquisitions Included

RWB Technical Chart Update: Trend Reversal Confirmed, Major Breakout Imminent?

Considering Red White & Bloom’s (OTCQX:RWBYF) Q3 results included only a couple of weeks worth of Platinum Vape sales and zero PharmaCo revenue, investors and analysts are already salivating over the blockbuster potential of the company’s Q4 Earnings and the smart money is already getting positioned.

9. Are Psychedelics the Next Pot Stocks?

Over the Last Decade, the Pot Stock Wave Was One of the Best Opportunities for Investors to Make Money

However, it looks like the next big opportunity could be in Psychedelics. The first big-name investors signalling that Psychedelic Stocks could hold tremendous potential is Shark Tank billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary and Bruce Linton, founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC). Both these big-name investors are shareholders in MindMed (OTCQB:MMEDF).

8. CBD Product Specialist HempFusion Wellness Coming To Market Under Ideal Conditions

There is a New Pure-Play Cannabidiol (CBD) Company Coming to Market, and the Timing Couldn’t Be Better

Underpinned by a strong cannabis market and favorable regulatory trends, HempFusion Wellness is looking to make its mark. TDR profiles the company sharing peer Big Board listing prowess with Charlottes Web (OTCQX:CWBHF), as well as pertinent details of the initial public offering.

7. MindMed: Severely Undervalued With Massive Upside Yet to Come

The Psychedelic Space Has Been Heating up With Major Players Debuting on the Public Markets or Raising Significant Capital and With Society Slowly, But Surely, Becoming Accepting of Drug Culture

MindMed (OTCQB:MMEDF) is a biotech Psychedelic medicine company focused on the clinical development of LSD, Ibogaine, MDMA, DMT, and Psilocybin for anxiety, depression, addiction, ADHD, and more.Despite MindMed being up 428.40% (at the time of writing) since its IPO (on NEO) back only on March 3rd, 2020, I believe that it remains a fantastic buy with a massive upside for both short-term and long-term gains and I will lay out my thesis on why investors should consider investing.

6. Aphria Gets Big Target Price Raise From Haywood

Haywood Analyst Neal Gilmer is Giving the Thumbs Up to Aphria’s New SweetWater Acquisition, Which Just Provided the Company Entry Into the U.S. Market

In an update to clients on Wednesday, Gilmer reviewed the deal and lifted his target price on Aphria (NYSE:APHA) by almost half, moving it from $8.25 to $12.25 per share.

5. BofA: Shifts in Public Perception Driving Change in Cannabis Legislation

BofA Securities Released a Cannabis Primer That Largely Focused on Canadian Operators, Such as Canopy Growth, as Well as That of the U.S. Cannabis Markets

Bryan D. Spillane, BofA’s research analyst, specifically highlights Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) on their first page, saying, “Canopy well positioned for additional US market access.” Canopy will have roughly $70 billion in total addressable market by full-year 2023; with the U.S. market contributing $60 billion of that, as per estimates.

4. 3 Psychedelic Stocks to Invest in the Future of Medicine

Psychedelic Drugs Are Going Mainstream Fast, With Research Supporting Their Effectiveness in Alleviating Emotional Problems

With the recent legalization of Psychedelics in various states, it won’t be long when they line up pharmacy aisles. It is imperative to invest in Psychedelic Stocks that are needle-movers having the most potential for sustained success. Here are three that stand out right now: Champignon Brands (OTCQB:SHRMF), MindMed (OTCQB:MMEDF) and Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF).

3. Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Rocketed Higher in November

The Mere Possibility of Cannabis Reform in the U.S. Sent This Pot Stock Screaming Higher Last Month

Canadian Licensed Producer (LP) Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had a month for the record books in November. The pot company’s stock rose by a whopping 188% over the course of the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The spark? Aurora’s shares took flight for two reasons:

2. Numinus and MAPS Announce Collaboration Agreement to Seek Approval of MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy for PTSD Single-Arm, Open-Label Trial

The First-of-its-Kind Trial in Canada Will Pave the Way for Expanded MDMA-Assisted Treatment to Support Patients With PTSD

Numinus Wellness (OTC:LKYSD) and the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) announced a collaboration agreement that will seek approval to deliver MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) through a single-arm, open-label, compassionate access trial.

1. Growing Markets Lift Multi-State Cannabis Operator Earnings as Many MSOs Turn the Corner

Publicly Traded MSOs Enjoyed Robust Q3 Financial Performances, Bolstered By Sizzling Sales Growth During the Coronavirus Pandemic and a Focus on State Markets That Are Growing

Moreover, several Multi-State Operators (MSOs) – including Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) and Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) – actually posted profits, expanding an elite club within an industry where many Pot Stocks are bleeding red ink.

