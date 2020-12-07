fbpx
Stream Wellbeing Announces Its Launch, Plans To Use Revenue To Help 'Inner-City Youth'

byJelena Martinovic
December 7, 2020 1:09 pm
Stream Wellbeing has officially launched.

The Chicago-based company — committed to revitalizing the "Chicago inner-city youth" — kicked off an engagement with I Grow's "2020 Share the Love Holiday Sponsorship."

Its line of CBD tinctures includes three elixirs, dubbed Natural, Rest and Recovery. According to Stream, the products are organic, GMP certified, and contain zero sugar.

In addition, they are extracted through a solvent-free method and are also adaptogenic, plant-based, and tested by a third-party laboratory.

Steam utilizes its revenues "to donate time and gifts" to the communities that need it the most.

"We believe feeling good should be a right rather than a privilege for those who want to invest in their wellness," Stream founder Pete Rosenstein noted.

Meanwhile, some of the CBD tinctures that made their debut on the market over the past year include ALTWELL's tinctures, Grassroots Cannabis' three new CBD: THC ratio tinctures (20:1, 10:1, and 1:1), and whispr's tincture line, to name a few.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

