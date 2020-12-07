fbpx
Ulysses Press To Release Danielle Simone Brand's 'Weed Mom' For 'Canna-Curious' Parents

byJavier Hasse
December 7, 2020 12:11 pm
Ulysses Press is releasing its latest book on cannabis: Weed Mom: The Canna-Curious Woman’s Guide to Healthier Relaxation, Happier Parenting, and Chilling TF Out.

The book, written by Danielle Simone Brand, will debut Dec. 29. It serves as a mother’s guide to the legal cannabis marketplace and the evolving cultural conversations around the plant.

Readers will learn the basics of cannabis science, how to shop at a dispensary, micro-dosing strategies for enhancing mood and productivity, and how to talk about cannabis with the important people in their lives.

Additional topics of interest include how to use cannabis for the kinds of things moms need, like better sleep, sex, and self-care; help with minor pain; and hangover-free stress relief.

With forays into the topics of prohibition and legalization, progressive social issues, and conscious consumerism, the book offers helpful information to both canna-curious moms and longtime cannabis enthusiasts. 

In the book, I tell my own, unexpected cannabis love story: after disliking and misunderstanding the plant for years, I discovered the many benefits of cannabis as a mom of two young children in my late thirties,” Brand told Benzinga. “Because I’ve found cannabis so helpful and healing in my life as a working mother—and because of the plant’s fascinating overlaps between science, policy, business, and social justice—I wrote this book to help dispel the cannabis stigma for moms and to advocate for progressive social change. The guide is meant as a conversational and fun read that will help educate and empower moms from a wide variety of backgrounds.” 

Find the book here.

