fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.93
304.59
+ 0.3%
DIA
-1.87
304.37
-0.62%
SPY
-1.10
370.88
-0.3%
TLT
+ 1.48
153.72
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 2.61
169.70
+ 1.51%

SLOW Develops Jeans Made From Wild-Growing Himalayan Hemp

byJavier Hasse
December 7, 2020 12:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Canvaloop Fibre recently announced the pre-launch of its new SLOW brand, featuring jeans made from Himalayan Hemp.

The alternative fabrics maker started an exclusive pre-order campaign via Kickstarter.

In 2016, CanvaLoop founder and CEO Shreyans Kokra set out to find sustainable fashion material alternatives that offered performance features that most modern consumers want, but without the environmental impact of synthetic fibers.

This led him to Himalayan Hemp.

“Belonging to a family business that has been in synthetic textiles for over 40 years, I have witnessed first hand the impact of fashion on the environment," Kokra told Benzinga. "When I discovered hemp, I realized its potential to replace mainstream textile materials as a much more sustainable alternative."

The challenge, he says, was to build "adequate technology" that could convert the hard bark of the hemp plant into a fiber that was soft enough for making apparel.

Himalayan Hemp, a type of Cannabis Sativa plant, grows in the Himalayan Mountain Ranges of India and Nepal on its own without the help of fertilizers or insecticides.

In addition, Himalayan Hemp replenishes the soil it grows in.

Most of the plant parts, such as buds and leaves, can be used to make various CBD products. Meanwhile, the hard bark of these plants can be used to produce sustainable fibers.

“Hemp can not only heal people, but the world as well,” Shreyans said.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Entrepreneurship Startups Small Business Markets Interview General

Related Articles

Stream Wellbeing Announces Its Launch, Plans To Use Revenue To Help 'Inner-City Youth'

Stream Wellbeing has officially launched. read more

Ulysses Press To Release Danielle Simone Brand's 'Weed Mom' For 'Canna-Curious' Parents

Ulysses Press is releasing its latest book on cannabis: Weed Mom: The Canna-Curious Woman’s Guide to Healthier Relaxation, Happier Parenting, and Chilling TF Out. read more

Red White & Bloom Commence Sales Of High Times Cannabis Products In Michigan

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) launches an exclusive line of High Times branded cannabis products in Michigan. Provisioning Centers can start with their first pre-orders on December 9th, initially choosing from various products such as gummies, vapes, flower, and pre-rolls. read more

Power REIT Expands In Colorado, Buys Property for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation

Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW), an infrastructure assets-focused real estate investment trust, has purchased a 2.11-acre property in Crowley County, Colorado. The company, whose portfolio specializes in controlled environment agriculture, also owns parcels for renewable energy and transportation. read more

Nascent Cannabis Market Falls Short Of Sustainability Commitments, Sources Say

The cannabis industry falls short in its commitment to sustainability. According to the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), lack of knowledge, unnecessary legislation and financial burdens make it difficult to fulfill a commitment to creating an environmentally sound sector. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.