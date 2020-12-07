SLOW Develops Jeans Made From Wild-Growing Himalayan Hemp

Canvaloop Fibre recently announced the pre-launch of its new SLOW brand, featuring jeans made from Himalayan Hemp.

The alternative fabrics maker started an exclusive pre-order campaign via Kickstarter.

In 2016, CanvaLoop founder and CEO Shreyans Kokra set out to find sustainable fashion material alternatives that offered performance features that most modern consumers want, but without the environmental impact of synthetic fibers.

This led him to Himalayan Hemp.

“Belonging to a family business that has been in synthetic textiles for over 40 years, I have witnessed first hand the impact of fashion on the environment," Kokra told Benzinga. "When I discovered hemp, I realized its potential to replace mainstream textile materials as a much more sustainable alternative."

The challenge, he says, was to build "adequate technology" that could convert the hard bark of the hemp plant into a fiber that was soft enough for making apparel.

Himalayan Hemp, a type of Cannabis Sativa plant, grows in the Himalayan Mountain Ranges of India and Nepal on its own without the help of fertilizers or insecticides.

In addition, Himalayan Hemp replenishes the soil it grows in.

Most of the plant parts, such as buds and leaves, can be used to make various CBD products. Meanwhile, the hard bark of these plants can be used to produce sustainable fibers.

“Hemp can not only heal people, but the world as well,” Shreyans said.

Courtesy image

