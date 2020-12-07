fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.70
303.82
+ 0.56%
DIA
-1.49
303.99
-0.49%
SPY
-0.48
370.26
-0.13%
TLT
+ 1.47
153.73
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 2.70
169.62
+ 1.56%

Power REIT Expands In Colorado, Buys Property for Greenhouse Cannabis Cultivation

byNina Zdinjak
December 7, 2020 10:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Power REIT (AMEX:PW), an infrastructure assets-focused real estate investment trust, has purchased a 2.11-acre property in Crowley County, Colorado.

The company, whose portfolio specializes in controlled environment agriculture, also owns parcels for renewable energy and transportation.

The deal was priced at $1.3 million. It also includes Power REIT's support of an 18,528 square-foot greenhouse and processing facility construction.

Furthermore, Power REIT — via a subsidiary — signed a 20-year triple-net lease with tenant Green Mile, which is set to run the cannabis cultivation facility. Under the lease, Green Mile is in charge of covering insurance, maintenance, and taxes-related costs, and it must hold on a medical marijuana license and run the facility following regional regulations.

The lease has specified an annual rent of around $252,000 standing for an unleveraged CORE FFO yield of 19.2% on the invested capital.

This deal raises Power REIT’s CORE FFO on a run rate basis by around $0.13 per share.

“This recent acquisition represents the latest iteration of an upgraded prototype greenhouse cultivation facility in Southern Colorado and supports our investment thesis of investing in sustainable greenhouse properties,” Power REIT Chair and CEO David Lesser stated. “We remain enthusiastic about expanding our greenhouse portfolio in Colorado, which should allow our tenant to compete favorably with indoor cultivation facilities by growing high quality cannabis at a competitive cost.”

Lesser also provided guidance on the company’s run rate CORE FFO to be $0.54 per share per quarter

“This represents 315% growth in a little over a year.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Red White & Bloom Commence Sales Of High Times Cannabis Products In Michigan

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) launches an exclusive line of High Times branded cannabis products in Michigan. Provisioning Centers can start with their first pre-orders on December 9th, initially choosing from various products such as gummies, vapes, flower, and pre-rolls. read more

Nascent Cannabis Market Falls Short Of Sustainability Commitments, Sources Say

The cannabis industry falls short in its commitment to sustainability. According to the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), lack of knowledge, unnecessary legislation and financial burdens make it difficult to fulfill a commitment to creating an environmentally sound sector. read more

Merry Marijuana: 8 Ganja Gift Ideas For Loved Ones Who Wish To Enjoy A Holiday High

It may not feel like it this year, but yes — the holidays are upon us. Indeed, shopping for gifts will be different since the coronavirus pandemic will likely keep many of us from going to stores.  read more

Sweet Dirt Expands In Maine, Opens Adult-Use Cannabis Store In Waterville

Cannabis company Sweet Dirt is poised to launch the first out of four adult use cannabis retail locations in Central and Southern Maine. The new store — located at 475 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, Maine — will open on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7. read more

No One Size Fits All: Cannabis Experts Discuss Merits Of Capped, Uncapped Markets

Cannabis regulations vary by state, with license caps serving as one of the more glaring differences. Depending where you are, caps may or may not be imposed on various points in the supply chain, which can include limits on ownership, production, delivery or retail. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.