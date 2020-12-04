fbpx
Sweet Dirt Expands In Maine, Opens Adult-Use Cannabis Store In Waterville

byAnthony Noto
December 4, 2020 3:48 pm
Cannabis company Sweet Dirt is poised to launch the first out of four adult use cannabis retail locations in Central and Southern Maine.

The new store — located at 475 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville, Maine — will open on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7.

The Waterville location is also the first recreational cannabis store to open in Kennebec County. The building spans 3,100 square feet and is recently renovated.

The store's offerings will include organically-grown cannabis, dried flower, concentrates, edibles, as well as ancillary products coming from the Maine-based cultivation and manufacturing companies and artisans.

Jessica Oliver, Senior Vice President of Cannabis Operations, said the company is "thrilled" to open a store in Waterville, which she referred to as "a city with a growing arts and culture scene and a strong appreciation for Maine-grown and Maine-made products."

"We look forward to establishing Sweet Dirt as part of the Waterville business community and to bringing jobs to the city, region, and state," Sweet Dirt CEO Jim Henry noted Friday.

He highlighted that medical cannabis has been contributing to the state's revenue.

"Legalized, adult-use cannabis sales, along with a thriving, local medical cannabis market, will be an economic engine the State desperately needs at this time," Henry added.

In October, the company opened a new medical cannabis store in Eliot, adjacent to its 2,200 square feet manufacturing facility and 32,800 square feet cultivation facility.

