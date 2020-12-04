fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.89
303.39
+ 0.29%
DIA
+ 2.07
297.94
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 2.49
364.18
+ 0.68%
TLT
-2.30
159.81
-1.46%
GLD
-0.58
173.40
-0.33%

Joe Rogan Partners With Kill Cliff To Create Flaming Joe CBD Beverage

byNina Zdinjak
December 4, 2020 2:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan is launching a new CBD beverage in partnership with an energy drink company Kill Cliff.

Flaming Joe is a spicy jalapeño pineapple combination containing 25 milligrams of CBD, coming from 125 milligrams of broad-spectrum hemp, B-vitamins, electrolytes, and plant extracts.

The new beverage is with no sugar and without artificial ingredients, the Atlanta-based company confirmed. It’s available to order online.

“It’s amazing how much good you can get out of a 24-kilogram kettlebell and a can of Kill Cliff CBD,” stated Rogan, a well-known CBD advocate.

John Timar, Kill Cliff’s president, said Friday that collaboration with Rogan was “a really cool experience” for them.

The producer of all-natural performance beverages debuted on the CBD market last year by launching KILL CLIFF CBD.

“Kill Cliff is by far the best tasting and healthiest energy drink available,” John Brenkus, the company’s CMO, disclosed. “I’m honored to be part of the clean energy drink company that is literally disrupting the industry.” Brenkus, the six-time Emmy-Award winning creator, host, and producer of ESPN Sport Science, joined Kill Cliff in February.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.