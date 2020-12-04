fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.79
303.49
+ 0.26%
DIA
+ 1.80
298.21
+ 0.6%
SPY
+ 2.22
364.45
+ 0.61%
TLT
-2.12
159.63
-1.35%
GLD
-0.50
173.32
-0.29%

MedC Biopharma Corporation Launches $3M Private Placement Offering

byNina Zdinjak
December 4, 2020 1:52 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Skin oncology medication manufacturer MedC Biopharma Corp. is launching its $3 million private placement offering.

The company known for various products with cannabinoid and other natural ingredients launched the private placement via the DealSquare platform, which is supported by NEO and DealMaker technology.

DealSquare is an automated platform that enables capital raisers to release their private placement offers, and investors to electronically enter a deal. NEO is a group of fintech companies that offer capital markets infrastructure, and DealMaker grants the back-office technology and electronic signature services.

This capital raise is the first one via combined service offerings of DealMaker and DealSquare. MedC Biopharma has created two drugs facing clinical trials targeting Skin T-cell Lymphoma and Cutaneous Leishmaniasis, both of which are considered orphan conditions.

“The launch of our private offering leveraging the joint service capabilities of these reputable platforms marks a significant step towards MedC taking its place amongst industry leaders that are determined to legitimize and deliver the health benefits of cannabinoids to the global community,” stated Dr. Owen Van Cauwenberghe, President of MedC.

“Our tireless efforts and commitment to substantiated medical and health claims for these products will ensure that their benefits will be available to all those in need. We are fortunate to be able to take advantage of the combined DealSquare, NEO, and DealMaker offering.”

The company noted it plans to use the raised capital to support its international expansion, first across Australia and Canada, and later to reach Europe, UK, Latin America, and Asia.

Furthermore, MedC Biopharma will also broaden its portfolio of products.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Markets

Related Articles

Aleafia Health Presents Debuts High Potency CBD 50 Cannabis Oil

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) is launching high potency CBD 50 oils. The cannabis company crafted SymblTM High CBD 50 and EmblemTM CBD 50 to meet the needs of both adult-use consumers and medical patients, respectively. read more

Merry Marijuana: 8 Ganja Gift Ideas For Loved Ones Who Wish To Enjoy A Holiday High

It may not feel like it this year, but yes — the holidays are upon us. Indeed, shopping for gifts will be different since the coronavirus pandemic will likely keep many of us from going to stores.  read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Pure Harvest, Allied, Bluma, Vitalis, Aurora, MedMen, Flora Growth

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. read more

New Cannabis Products: A Hemp Spirit, A New Jane West Collab, CBD From Citrus Peels

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products. read more

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals To Raise $17M Via New Reg A+ Round

Emerald Health Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EHP) is launching a new financing round under its Regulation A offering. The round will open on Monday, Dec. 7, and expire on Mar. 28, 2021, or upon raising roughly $17 million, which is the maximum amount to be raised, the Sand Diego biotech company said. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.