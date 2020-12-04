fbpx
Aleafia Health Presents Debuts High Potency CBD 50 Cannabis Oil

byNina Zdinjak
December 4, 2020 1:38 pm
Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) is launching high potency CBD 50 oils.

The cannabis company crafted SymblTM High CBD 50 and EmblemTM CBD 50 to meet the needs of both adult-use consumers and medical patients, respectively.

What makes the new CBD oil special is the potency is double the high of traditional CBD oils, having 50 milligrams of CBD per milliliter of oil.

The oil is manufactured in Paris, Ontario and contains full-spectrum CO2 extracted CBD oils that retain the plant’s characteristics.

Medical patients can purchase the oil starting today, while adult-use consumers will have to wait for the product to hit the shelves later this December.

Aleafia noted that the demand for high potency CBD oils is, well, high, as these oils are often asked for by the Canadian company’s patients and physicians, and also wholesalers.

 “The commercialization of our business is fully underway with Aleafia Health’s third major product release in the last month,” Aleafia Health CEO Geoff Benic stated. “CBD 50 formulas are differentiated and highly sought after formats in both the medical and adult-use markets which further reinforces our cannabis extract market leadership position.”

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

