Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Pure Harvest, Allied, Bluma, Vitalis, Aurora

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry.

Pure Harvest Welcomes David Chessler As Strategic Investor

Cannabis and hemp-CBD company Pure Harvest Corporate Group Inc. (OTCQB:PHCG) has tapped David Chessler's family office, Chessler Holdings, to serve as a strategic investment group.

Chessler will support Pure Harvest CEO Matt Gregarek on acquisitions as well as other capital and corporate challenges.

Chessler, a founder of telematics company ParView, has invested in various industries during his career, including technology, media, and content delivery. He is also a member of more than a dozen boards of directors, and serves as managing director of both Jordyn Holdings and Great White Shark Opportunity Fund.

“It is a privilege and opportunity to join the team at Pure Harvest,” Chessler said, adding that he is “eager to assist in the launch of a game changing, soon to be released, product that is guaranteed to disrupt the entire CBD industry.”

Denver-based Pure Harvest has been eager to become a carbon-neutral business. Its subsidiary, Sofa King Medicinal Wellness Products LLC, recently opted to implement solar, storage, and intelligent distribution technology at its dispensary in Dumont, Colorado, under a deal between Pure and Solar Cultivation Technologies Inc. Shortly afterwards, Pure acquired Solar.

Athlete David Lipson Becomes Allied’s New Brand Ambassador

Thunder Bro Athletic Co. founder David Lipson has endorsed medical cannabis company Allied Corp. (OTCQB:ALID).

The move comes on the heels of Allied's welcoming Camille Leblanc-Bazinet to its brand ambassadors team.

Lipson is a professional baseball player, as well as a strength and conditioning leader.

Allied’s branded products include Equilibrium Bio, Tactical Relief, MaXXa, and Buds Pure Naturals.

"I believe in the products and stand behind Allied’s vision in creating pharmaceutical and natural health products for targeted health and wellness,” Lipson said in a prepared statement.

Bluma Wellness Changes Auditors

Bluma Wellness Inc. (CSE:BWEL) opted to change its auditors from SRCO Professional Corporation to Marcum LLP.

The decision is effective Nov 19.

“We would like to thank SRCO Professional Corporation for their services and guidance, and we are excited to work with Marcum and their experienced team as we continue to scale up our operations in Florida,” Bluma CEO Brady Cobb stated.

Meanwhile, the Toronto-based company announced revenue for the third quarter amounted to $3.2 million, up by 47.7% sequentially. Its net income for the period was approximately $300,000, or $0.003 per basic and diluted share.

Vitalis Extraction Technology Names New CEO

Vitalis Extraction Technology Inc., a producer of industrial supercritical CO2 extraction systems for the cannabis, hemp, pharmaceuticals, F&B, and essential oil industries, has appointed Joel Sherlock as its new CEO.

Sherlock is a seasoned entrepreneur known for building profitable ventures, including ten start-ups and corporate exits.

“Having all departments reporting to me directly will ensure a more modern and adaptable structure, one that helps us safeguard the longevity of our business,” Sherlock said.

He will also retain his position as acting CRO.

Aurora Cannabis Confirms Layoffs

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has halted operations at one of its facilities in Alberta, Canada.

The move resulted in roughly 30 layoffs.

In June, the company laid off 700 workers and announced plans to cease operations at five facilities in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Alberta and Quebec (h/t CBC). Aurora plans to consolidate production and manufacturing at four facilities after incurring $3.3 billion in losses in 2020.

