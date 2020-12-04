fbpx
Merry Marijuana: 8 Ganja Gift Ideas For Loved Ones Who Wish To Enjoy A Holiday High

byNina Zdinjak
December 4, 2020 10:25 am
It may not feel like it this year, but yes — the holidays are upon us.

Indeed, shopping for gifts will be different since the coronavirus pandemic will likely keep many of us from going to stores. 

But for "cannathusiasts", there's much to celebrate. Last month, four more states voted in favor of cannabis reform, and each year, it seems another corner of the planet is embracing weed.

Many big names in the industry also offer something special around the gift-giving season, and 2020 is no different.

There are all sorts of holiday-inspired pot packages for you and/or your loved ones. After all, 'tis the season when people typically turn to THC and CBD-infused products more than usual — especially New Years Eve.

So, whether you need to crank up the party, relax and ease the holiday stress, contemplate about the year you're leaving behind or you're on the hunt for the perfect "ganja gift" for that special someone, I’ve listed a few options for you to choose from:

https://lh5.googleusercontent.com/S8yEpFUmArVMi3d4-fEWSTb4ncktFfSAG7HBD1QNgBEXWnTrLkgd7jivsI4GOFR6n5wBAujDZAWx9DwgfOoc3_B294ENK5okqEgDe2n-Hv7a8mHm1N55tPrDtMy_EZrncE7aLIU_

  1. 1. Starting with one and only “Domestic Goddess” — Martha Stewart.
  2. “In my experience, the gifts that are most appreciated are both luxurious and practical,” she says. With this in mind, Stewart partnered with Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC) and launched the Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies Sampler. This is a special edition gift box that comes at a price of $64.99, and counts 60 delicious CBD wellness gummies (10 milligrams), with all kinds of holiday-inspired flavors, from passion fruit, and strawberry, to black currant, and green apple.
  3. Available for pre-order at ShopCanopy.comCourtesy image

https://lh6.googleusercontent.com/k4OG4u-Np4_9mZIn9GakZGxETQK65w-BZQsBNGZz_GRi3mDuDAX8-zUp_WUN8jYzfHmCY_tFnNsi5BUZemub8PDCYTQgtSAmMvgtiUNX3uhFNyrkmBJjKk5yQiP_zJRxTLApLeKf

  1. 2.This year, Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI) crafted two new limited-edition offerings – Trailblazer Kushmas Stix and Edison Bytes Gingerbread Truffles. The first comes in an economical 0.5 g pre-roll option for $5, while the latter comes in a two-per-pack format, with each truffle having 5 milligrams THC, or a total of 10 milligrams THC in a box with a price tag of $8.95 . Images courtesy of Organigram

https://lh4.googleusercontent.com/dby7DOR8yTsG3i95lgmomupA0v7pA3DLCvEMiL36WBeisbRUKhytMIin5xgP1vo8qRd8Iygrkmqp6tT2gXIi756RUC8hr2qhEX5x-zCPO3XX4W7wNByGbXsMpbPw0lXUQxShk7OE

3. California’s number-one-selling luxury flower brand Canndescent presents a limited-edition Cheer Holiday Effect 1/8 oz. Flower Jar for the holiday season. The strain is a Sativa-leaning hybrid composed of 100% virgin flower. 

https://lh6.googleusercontent.com/ulTJbRnky1LqtID-tvN8LpVAFGSJ484QYY435GJe_nCfZljt5xUcgerN1fGsh7VYELkPtrbeW60JKcTuQVNBH0Mc1m5oOnTvdg0s8QPyFrlTbFs2c49dc8mROuEoDRaD5bygxi70

4. Kanha Nano, a California-based lifestyle company known for relying on nanomolecular technology for crafting its fast-acting cannabis gummies, this year presents a special limited holiday edition – sugar plum. These gummies are praised for their quick onset and high absorption rate. The limited editon sugar plam pakcage contains 10 pieces of 10mg THC each, with a price tag of $19.99.

https://lh4.googleusercontent.com/ylTdonr5gwgVkA3KGo0c-aM0rjATdX-mFS2A3krTVMIj1CTbr1rMfAFj2oKly6RpmQUWPgh4HwIv4PhO3gfscaZt_PD9bg5kM9cprGeUhldx39eTTVz4tZcb_WawheFY6Hp-5Z8J

5. Cannabis company, Harborside Inc. (CSE:HBOR) (OTCQX: HBORF), also had holiday gifts in mind this season, as it has prepared Key’s limited edition Winter’s Key. The blend includes 51 Apple Sherbert and Crumbled Lime packed in seven mini pre-rolls, and sold at a price of $39. Photo Credit: Michael Snyder

https://lh5.googleusercontent.com/Na8eP-yHWAS2r-t5VIMUEWgOEqzKzs4MPXo2c9Ow-sDxjWsbbMV-icL-AnexVUYhh2KyKR2nWsLDpl0OVLDiNJhOyLKKRYeSEbhWq9qbMLeTT8Ljv9JnCNw7HNhkx65J0KL-fMa4

  1. 6.The Californian manufacturer of topicals and tinctures Papa & Barkley released a special offer this holiday season that has commenced on Green Wednesday. When buying its 1:1 Releaf Repair Cream with 300mg of cannabinoids per 30 milliliter bottle you’ll also get a free jade roller. The price –  $59.99. The cream is carefully crafted for sensitive areas of the skin. Photo credit: David Plafchan (Papa & Barkley)

https://lh6.googleusercontent.com/ruyu5_UWG8p9hw5Ja0r-21vSXzwtK_oxPhe8l4r4djGQO2WRLWEG3rDKTemU-kghf5Kan9ry6fg3tEFtpTPxl6beeqJbGqv3vmUPQVoSNrrWPECgd6ZkPB9zq8euVdhaQVj8VNJa

7. Boulder, Colorado-based CBD company Charlotte’s Web (OTCQX: CWBHF) presents four gifts sets, currently with a 30% discount. What’s more Sleep Gift Set, Calm Gift Set, Recovery Gift Set, and Couples Gift Set ($97.97) are all customizable, which means you can pick the preferred products. First three have a starting price of $115.47, while the Couples Gift Set is even more affordable starting at $97.97.

 

8. Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) via its subsidiary Chalice Farms prepared a limited edition “Holiday in Color” pre-roll pack with six 1/3-gram pre-rolls, at a price of $14.50. Furthermore, it will be offering various weekly promotions and specials throughout the holiday season. Images courtesy of Chalice farms.

