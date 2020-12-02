fbpx
This Week On Benzinga Cannabis Hour: Entourage Effect's Matt Hawkins, Cannaphyll CEO Jude Bond, Leah Thomas of The Greens Girl

byAnthony Noto
December 2, 2020 5:38 pm
Entourage Effect Capital managing director Matt Hawkins, Cannaphyll CEO Jude Bond and Leah Thomas from The Greens Girl Co. are this week's guests on the Benzinga Cannabis Hour.

Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane will preside over an in-depth discussion, covering a range of topics related to the fast-changing world of weed.

Click here to tune in at 4 p.m. EST on Dec. 3.

The Benzinga Cannabis Hour is produced every week and brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts from all corners of the cannabis industry. Each show features three or more guests from a broad spectrum of expertise in cannabis.

To tune in, stream the episode below; click subscribe on the official Benzinga YouTube channel; or visit BZCannabisHour.com.

Cannabis Hour is also published on most major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and more.

Related Articles

Pura Expands Co-Packing Deal With Alkame, Pursues $2T 'Combined Horizontal Market Opportunity'

Puration Inc. (PINK: PURA), a manufacturer of CBD infused sports drinks, is poised to expand its co-packing partnership with health and wellness company Alkame Holdings Inc. (PINK: ALKM). read more

United Nations Commission Reschedules Cannabis In Historic Vote Following WHO Suggestion

The United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs has made a final decision to remove cannabis from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. Cannabis advocates have waited almost two years for the vote. read more

Why A Biden-Appointed, Pro-Cannabis Attorney General Is Important For Weed Reform

As President-Elect Joe Biden fills out his cabinet and other administration roles, potential candidates for Attorney General have been mentioned. read more

C21 Expands Cannabis Cultivation Facility In Nevada, Expects To Triple Flower Output

Cannabis company C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (OTCQX: CXXIF) has plans to development its cultivation and production facility in Nevada. The Vancouver-based company aims to add 40,000 square-feet, including 11 new flowering rooms and two vegetative rooms. read more

Cannabis Movers And Shakers: Khiron, Allied, CGOC, Valens, iAnthus, Sanity Group, ALTWELL CBD, PharmaCielo

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. read more

