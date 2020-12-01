46 Emerging Technology And Mining Companies Giving 2020 Investor Recaps This Month

As we approach the end of what has been an extraordinary year, companies and investors alike are turning their attention to 2021—if they haven’t already.

With that in mind, 15 companies will give investor updates this week as part of the Innovation Investor Conference, a virtual investor conference that is bringing together companies in future-focused industries like cloud computing, cannabis, augmented reality, and cryptocurrency. Each company is expected to give a recap of its 2020 operations and potentially provide forward-looking guidance to 2021.

The conference will also feature a keynote presentation from Scott Powell, president and CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, an investor relations firm for small-cap companies. Powell will discuss what green and red flags to look for when investing in small-caps.

“When I’m wearing my investor hat I like to evaluate how well a company communicates to investors,” he said. “Are they reaching milestones that they've stated? I like a company that is communicative, that issues important press releases on a regular basis, companies that are transparent by regularly presenting at conferences and giving updates.”

In addition to the Innovation Investor Conference Thursday, the Metals and Mining Investor Conference, a two-day conference of global metals and mining companies, is next Tuesday and Wednesday. The executives will discuss their property positions, schedules, and will also take questions from investors. The conference will also feature a keynote presentation from Andrew Kaip, P. Geo, Managing Director Equity Research of Red Cloud Securities.

In all 46 companies will present at the two conferences, both of which are part of the Virtual Conference Investor Series (part of OTC Markets Group).

Here’s the full schedule of presenters for this week’s Innovation Investor Conference and next weeks’ Metals and Mining Investor conference. Each presentation will also be available on demand.

Click here to sign up for Thursday’s conference.

Innovation Investor Conference

December 3, 2020 Agenda

9:00 AM ET Keynote Presentation – Doing your Homework: Being Prepared for Investments in Small Cap Public Companies

Speaker: Scott Powell, President & CEO, Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

9:30 AM ET Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQX:MEDXF, TSXV:MDP)

Industry: Pharma Oncology

Speakers: Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer; Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer

10:00 AM ET DHH S.p.A (AIM Italia: DHH.MI)

Industry: Cloud Computing

Speaker: Giandomenico Sica, Executive President

10:30 AM ET AAC Clyde Space (OTCQX:ACCMF, Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: AAC))

Industry: Satellite Services

Speaker: Luis Gomes, CEO

11:00 AM ET Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCQX:PTQQF, TSXV:PTQ)

Industry: Healthcare

Speaker: Greg Crawford, CEO & Chairman

11:30 AM ET NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF, CSE:NTAR)

Industry: Augmented Reality

Speaker: Evan Gappelberg, CEO

12:00 PM ET Renavotio, Inc. (OTCQB:RIII)

Industry: Infrastructure Services

Speaker: Billy Robinson, CEO

12:30 PM ET Rhinomed Ltd. (OTCQB:RHNMF, ASX: RNO))

Industry: Healthcare

Speakers: Michael Johnson, Managing Director & CEO; Sean Slattery, Chief Financial Officer

1:00 PM ET Subversive Capital Acquisiton Corp (OTCQX:SBVCF, NEO: SVC.A.U))

Industry: SPAC/Cannabis

Speakers: Michael Auerbach, Founder and Chairman, Leland Hensch, CEO of Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.; Steve Allan, CEO of The Parent Company; Brett Cummings, CFO of The Parent Company, President of Left Coast Ventures; Dennis O’Malley, COO of The Parent Company, President of Caliva

1:30 PM ET BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQB:BBKCF, CSE:BIGG)

Industry: Digital Currency

Speaker: Mark Binns, CEO

2:00 PM ET White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX:WRIV)

Industry: Financial Services

Speakers: Brant Ward – Chief Administration Officer; Ed Riendeau – Chief Financial Officer; Scott Sandlin – Chief Strategy Officer; Jeff Maland – Chief Risk Officer

2:30 PM ET Applied Graphene Materials PLC (OTCQB:APGMF, LON: AGM))

Industry: Graphene/Functional Materials

Speakers: Adrian Potts, CEO

3:00 PM ET FinCanna Capital Corp. (OTCQB:FNNZF, CSE:CALI)

Industry: Cannabis

Speaker: Andriyko Herchak, CEO & Director

3:30 PM ET Cogstate Ltd. (OTCQX:COGZF, ASX: CGS))

Industry: Life Science

Speaker: Brad O'Connor, CEO

4:00 PM ET dynaCERT Inc. (OTCQX:DYFSF, TSX:DYA)

Industry: Tech (Manufacturing)

Speaker: Jim Payne, CEO & President

4:30 PM ET Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCQX:THBRF, TSXV:TBRD)

Industry: Entertainment

Speaker: Jennifer McCarron, CEO

Metals and Mining Investor Conference

December 8th Agenda

9:00 AM ET Keynote Presentation: Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Speaker: Andrew Kaip, P. Geo, Managing Director Equity Research

9:30 AM ET Bear Creek Mining Corp. (OTCQX:BCEKF, TSXV:BCM)

Speaker: Tony Hawkshaw, President and CEO

10:00 AM ET Blackstone Minerals Ltd. (OTC:BLSTF, ASX: BSX))

Speaker: Scott Williamson, Managing Director

10:30 AM ET Revival Gold Inc. (OTCQB:RVLGF, TSXV:RVG)

Speaker: Hugh Agro, President and CEO

11:00 AM ET Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:AOTVF, TSX:AOT)

Speaker: Derek White, President and CEO

11:30 AM ET Windfall Geotek Inc. (OTCQB:WINKF, TSXV:WIN)

Speaker Information to Come

12:00 PM ET Fremont Gold Ltd. (OTCQB:FRERF, TSXV:FRE)

Speaker: Blaine Monaghan, CEO

12:30 PM ET Global Atomic Corp. (OTCQX:GLATF, TSX:GLO)

Speaker: Stephen Roman, President and CEO

1:00 PM ET Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (OTC:RDGMF, TSXV:RDG)

Speaker: Chad Peters, CEO, President and Director

1:30 PM ET Unigold Inc. (OTCQX:UGDIF, TSXV:UGD)

Speaker: Joseph A Hamilton, Chairman and CEO

2:00 PM ET Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCQX:CXBMF, TSX:CXB)

Speaker: Ryan King, VP Corporate Development & IR

2:30 PM ET Brixton Metals Corp. (OTCQB:BBBXF, TSXV:BBB)

Speaker: Gary Thompson, Chairman & CEO, President, Director

3:00 PM ET Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCQB:CTGO)

Speaker: Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, President and CEO

3:30 PM ET Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCQX:SILEF, TSX:ELEF)

Speaker: Joaquin J. Merino, President

4:00 PM ET TRU Precious Metals Corp. (OTCQB:TRUIF, TSXV:TRU)

Speaker: Joel Freudman, Co-founder and CEO

December 9th Agenda

9:00 AM ET First Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX:FVANF, TSXV:FVAN)

Speaker: Paul Cowley, President and CEO

9:30 AM ET New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCQX:NUPMF, TSXV:NUAG)

Speaker: Gordon Neal, President

10:00 AM ET Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (OTCQB:GLDRF, CSE:ITKO)

Speaker: Jonathan Buick, President and CEO

10:30 AM ET Avidian Gold Corp. (OTCQB:AVGDF, TSXV:AVG)

Speakers: David C. Anderson – Chairman and CEO, Director; Steve Roebuck – President, Avidian Gold & High Tide Resources

11:00 AM ET First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCQX:FFMGF, TSX:FF)

Speaker: Dan Wilton, CEO and Director

11:30 AM ET Irving Resources Ltd. (OTCQX:IRVRF, CSE:IRV)

Speaker: Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Director and Technical Advisor

12:30 PM ET Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCQB:BNCHF, TSXV:BNCH)

Speaker: Jim Greig, Director, President & Audit Committee Member

1:00 PM ET Contact Gold Corp. (OTCQB:CGOL, TSXV:C)

Speaker: Matt Lennox-King, President and CEO

1:30 PM ET Galane Gold Ltd. (OTCQB:GGGOF, TSXV:GG)

Speakers: Nicholas Brodie, CEO; Ravi Sood, Chairman

2:00 PM ET Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (OTCQB:GTAGF, TSXV:GOG)

Speaker: Greg McKenzie, Director, President and CEO

2:30 PM ET Summa Silver Corp. (OTCQB:SSVRF, CSE:SSVR)

Speaker: Galen McNamara, CEO

3:00 PM ET Allegiant Gold Ltd. (OTCQX:AUXXF, TSXV:AUAU)

Speaker: Peter Gianulis, President and CEO

3:30 PM ET Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCQB:JOSMF, TSX:JOSE)

Speaker: Adam Lundin, CEO

4:00 PM ET Filo Mining Corp. (OTCQX:FLMMF, TSXV:FIL)

Speaker: Information to come

TBD: Timberline Resources Corp. (OTCQX:TLRS, TSXV:TBR)

Speaker: Patrick Highsmith, President and CEO

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.