Cresco Labs Launches Wonder Wellness For Newer, Low-Dose Cannabis Consumers

While developing Wonder Wellness Co., Chicago-based Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) had new consumers in mind — cannabis newbies.

According to Cresco Labs SVP of brand marketing Cory Rothschild, this particular sect of cannabis consumers might feel "intimidated," or perhaps "worry that only an expert can enter a category filled with intimidating forms, potencies and packaging."

The "Wonder" brand offers low-dose, approachable forms that are easy to use. Cresco's goal is to enable cannabis rookies to try the plant without compromising safety and the feeling of being in control.

"It was clear to our company that we needed a brand that would speak directly to this group and offer products that would meet their preferences and ease their hesitations," Rothschild said. "We’ve developed Wonder to be a trusted and guided source for education so that new consumers can start their cannabis journey with confidence.”

Wonder Wellness will be first introduced in Illinois with Wonder Minis, the first low-dose (3 milligrams THC or less) hard sweets. There are three Wonder Minis in total with different flavors and THC/CBD content – Laugh that caters 3 milligrams THC; Sleep – containing 2 milligrams THC and 1 milligrams CBD; and Relax, which offers 1 milligrams THC, and 2mg CBD.

With this new addition, Cresco — a multistate cannabis operator — runs a portfolio with eight brands in total. The other products include Cresco, Remedi, Cresco Reserve, Mindy’s Chef Led Artisanal Edibles, Good News, High Supply and FloraCal.

“A top priority of our business is to build the most important and trusted portfolio of national cannabis brands that appeals to and supports a variety of consumers,” Cresco Labs chief commercial officer Greg Butler said.

While cannabis consumption is growing, there are still 38 percent of adults aged 21 and older who are not currently consuming cannabis but may be open to it, Butler explained.

"This is a sizable audience who could benefit from the plant if offered products that met their direct needs. With Wonder, our goal is to drive continued wholesale growth through approachable, low-dose effects-driven products that newcomers can confidently consume to find the right balance and satisfy a desired experience," he added.

Courtesy image

