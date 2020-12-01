Hervé Introduces 'Le Mirage' Sublingual Edibles And Dispensing System

The manufacturer of French-inspired and cannabis-infused luxury desserts and sweets confirmed Tuesday its Le Mirage line of products is coming to dispensaries across Nevada.

Hervé — co-founded by Sébastien Centner and Frédéric Naggar — introduces a new line of sublingual cannabis hard candies, along with a refillable storage and dispensing system, in the midst of the holiday season.

Hervé products are manufactured in collaboration with Silver State Wellness, which does business as Cannabiniers. The new line expands its portfolio of product offerings to include THC-infused macarons, according to APN News.

“Now, with two tremendously successful products under our belt, we are focusing on expanding into additional markets in 2021,” Hervé co-founder Sébastien Centner told Benzinga.

“We were overwhelmed with the incredible response to our initial products which, despite being priced at between two and five times more than other edibles in the market, were outselling most of these cheaper products and eliciting rave-reviews,” he added.

The brand’s footprint is expected to expand into two additional markets in the year to come. It’s currently in discussions with several potential partners in Florida, Michigan, California, Illinois, Colorado, and Canada, Centner disclosed.

Le Mirage Product Line

Le Mirage is a patented system that allows storing, dispensing, and consuming cannabis edibles. It holds a single insert arranged into five equal pieces of matching volume and weight. It also includes a numeric indicator that shows the amount of product left.

The inserts are 100% vegan and gluten-free, as well as with no sugar added. They come in two dosages and four flavors and have less than two calories each.

The Sour Collection features Sour Green Apple, Sour Peach, and Sour Cherry flavors, with 25 milligrams of THC per insert and 5 milligrams THC per serving.

The Premium Full Spectrum Collection comes in a Cristal Peppermint flavor containing 25 milligrams THC and 25mg CBD per insert or 5 milligrams THC and 5 milligrams CBD per serving.

The patented dispensers — protected by USDA patented and proprietary technology — are poised to launch in White and Emerald Green colors and are sold separately.

In addition, insert packaging is completely child-resistant.

Hervé is targeting ”mature customers who are looking for a luxury product and are willing to pay a premium for this level of quality,” while steering away “from producing any types of products that would appeal to youth,” he emphasized.

Edibles Market Outlook Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Meanwhile, Centner further explained that there’s “an entire demographic of consumers who currently choose only the best liquors, wines, champagnes, foods, desserts and sweets… who are beginning to add cannabis into their lifestyle, but would never think of smoking or vaping.”

After all, the theory behind the brand is that edibles would become more fast-acting as technology advances, bringing non-cannabis experts — such as chefs — into the industry.

“We believe very strongly that as the market for cannabis grows, there will be a significant shift towards edibles cannabis products over raw flower, vapes, and other types of inhalable products,” Centner added.

And even though cannabis sales increased over the past year, he claims that coronavirus has had a negative effect on the edibles market, considering that “vapes, raw-flower, and pre-roll have longer shelf-lives and are less costly and carry less inventory risk than edible cannabis products.”

However, Hervé’s products “continued to grow in terms of sales and popularity.”

“Despite having initially targeted a luxury clientele, we are seeing more cost conscious cannabis consumers gravitating to our products for gifting or as that splurge item they are willing to spoil themselves with,” Centner noted.

Courtesy image

