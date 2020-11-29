fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.73
293.55
+ 0.92%
DIA
+ 0.63
297.96
+ 0.21%
SPY
+ 1.22
361.27
+ 0.34%
TLT
+ 1.54
157.14
+ 0.97%
GLD
-1.73
171.23
-1.02%

5 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About Mike Tyson

byChris Katje
November 28, 2020 8:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Mike Tyson is known by nicknames like “Iron Mike,” “Kid Dynamite” and “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” He is well known in the sports world and has ventured into the business world as well.

Here are five facts you may not know about Mike Tyson.

1. Mike Tyson The Actor: Mike Tyson is credited with 53 acting roles on IMDB

Among Tyson’s notable movie roles are cameos in “The Hangover” and “The Hangover 2.” Tyson was paid $100,000 for his role in the first movie, compared to $300,000 each for the main stars of the movie.

Tyson earned $200,000 for his role in “The Hangover 2” and the recording of the cover song “One Night in Bangkok,” which he also receives royalties on. While Tyson’s cameo price went up in the sequel, it was well below the $5 million each of the main stars was paid.

Related Link: Tyson Hypes Smartcups Ahead Of Jones Fight, Tells Benzinga It's Disrupting Beverage Industry

2. Highest-Paid Athlete: In 1990, Tyson passed Michael Jordan as the highest paid athlete in the world making $28.6 million.

At the height of his career, Tyson had endorsements with companies like Pepsi, Toyota, Nintendo, Kodak and Syntory Beer. Tyson lost many endorsements over the years due to legal issues and his public image.

3. A Cannabis Star Now: In 2020, Tyson teamed up with Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) to launch the Undisputed87 line of cannabis named after the year Tyson became the undisputed Heavyweight champion in boxing.

Planet 13 Las Vegas is one of the largest cannabis stores in the United States and is located in Las Vegas, where Tyson took part in many of his boxing matches. Planet 13 also launched the Tyson Ranch brand in 2019 as an exclusive, which became one of the top selling pre-rolls at the store.

4. Strong PPV Numbers: Decades after retiring from boxing, two Tyson fights still rank as the most bought pay per views in boxing history.

Tyson’s fight with Lennox Lewis in 2002 had 2.72 million buys and ranks as the fourth most purchased boxing PPV.

The Tyson vs Holyfield II fight in 1997, well-known as the “Bite Fight,” had 2.67 million PPV buys. The fight which saw Tyson disqualified for biting off part of Holyfield’s ear and lose his boxing license for a year ranks fifth on the list.

5. A Promise to Ali: Tyson idolized Muhammad Ali growing up. At the age of 14, Tyson watched Ali suffer a defeat to Larry Homes in a fight Ali came out of retirement for.

Tyson was upset by the loss and talked to Ali on the phone the next day. Tyson vowed revenge on Holmes to Ali.

Seven years later, Holmes came out of retirement to fight Tyson in a fight Tyson was heavily favored in. Ali sat ringside and told Tyson prior to the fight, “Remember what you said – get him for me.”

Tyson won the fight and has called it one of the highlights of his career.

Photo credit: Eduardo MerilleFollow, Flickr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Sports Markets General

Related Articles

Cannabis Company Weedmaps To Sponsor Mike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr. Bout, Nas Cameos

Cannabis-focused media and tech company Weedmaps will be an official sponsor of the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. fight taking place on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST. Through a partnership with viral entertainment platform Triller, Weedmaps branding will be present on the broadcast, as well as on the actual ring, the locker room and the press room. read more

Tyson Hypes Smart Cups Ahead Of Jones Fight, Tells Benzinga It's 'Disrupting Beverage Industry'

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has inked a long-term, multi-million-dollar deal with Smart Cups, a company that makes 3D-printed, single serve drinks. In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Tyson revealed he’s been using Smart Cups to train for his exhibition against Roy Jones Jr., scheduled to take place this Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 28. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Cannabis Growth Opportunity, Bhang, CanaFarma Hemp, Amfil Technologies

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. 3 Execs Exit Cannabis Growth Opportunity Investment company Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation (CSE: CGOC) has parted ways with several executives. read more

Her Highness Enters Nevada Market Via Body And Mind Partnership

Women-centric cannabis brand Her Highness is expanding into Nevada through a production licensing partnership with MSO Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM). Her Highness products are now available across Nevada dispensaries. read more

Social Equity Measures Are Crucial On Day One Of Legalization, Cannabis Advocates Say

While the cannabis industry celebrated five states passing reform initiatives on Election Day, advocates noticed that the bills lacked key parameters to address social equity. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.