Pure Sunfarms Inks Supply Deal With Shoppers Drug Mart

Pure Sunfarms opted to supply Shoppers Drug Mart Inc's customers with its cannabis products.

The Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) (TSX:VFF) subsidiary teamed up with the Canadian retail pharmacy chain to provide consumers with Pure Sunfarms' dried flower products.

The products would be available on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers eCommerce portal by December. The company also expects selected pre-roll, bottled oil, and vape products to be available in early 2021.

"We are proud to partner with one of Canada's largest and most respected retailers to provide Canadian medical cannabis patients nationwide access to the same high-quality products that have made Pure Sunfarms one of the best-selling cannabis brands in our market," Pure Sunfarms president and CEO Mandesh Dosanjh said Wednesday.

"This partnership lays the foundation for both companies to realize future opportunities as the retail and medical cannabis landscape evolves in Canada," he added.

The move comes on the heels of PureSunfarms' third-quarter financial report revealing a net income of $500,000, compared to a net loss of $700,000 in the last year's corresponding quarter.

Earlier this month, Village Farms acquired Pure Sunfarms after purchasing Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.'s (TSXV:EMH) (OTCQX:EMHTF) stake for CA$79.9 million.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.