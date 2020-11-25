fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.52
292.95
+ 0.52%
DIA
-1.98
302.38
-0.66%
SPY
-0.89
364.03
-0.25%
TLT
-0.11
159.28
-0.07%
GLD
-0.11
169.70
-0.06%

Pure Sunfarms Inks Supply Deal With Shoppers Drug Mart

byJelena Martinovic
November 25, 2020 1:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Pure Sunfarms opted to supply Shoppers Drug Mart Inc's customers with its cannabis products.

The Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) (TSX:VFF) subsidiary teamed up with the Canadian retail pharmacy chain to provide consumers with Pure Sunfarms' dried flower products.

The products would be available on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers eCommerce portal by December. The company also expects selected pre-roll, bottled oil, and vape products to be available in early 2021.

"We are proud to partner with one of Canada's largest and most respected retailers to provide Canadian medical cannabis patients nationwide access to the same high-quality products that have made Pure Sunfarms one of the best-selling cannabis brands in our market," Pure Sunfarms president and CEO Mandesh Dosanjh said Wednesday.

"This partnership lays the foundation for both companies to realize future opportunities as the retail and medical cannabis landscape evolves in Canada," he added.

The move comes on the heels of PureSunfarms' third-quarter financial report revealing a net income of $500,000, compared to a net loss of $700,000 in the last year's corresponding quarter.

Earlier this month, Village Farms acquired Pure Sunfarms after purchasing Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.'s (TSXV:EMH) (OTCQX:EMHTF) stake for CA$79.9 million.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets Press Releases

Related Articles

Aurora To Reach Israel's Drugstore Channel Via Cantek Deal

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) is supplying Israel-based Cantek Holdings with bulk dried flower. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Cannabis Growth Opportunity, Bhang, CanaFarma Hemp, Amfil Technologies

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. 3 Execs Exit Cannabis Growth Opportunity Investment company Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation (CSE: CGOC) has parted ways with several executives. read more

Earnings Update: Vireo, Rubicon, Flower, Planet 13, Driven Deliveries, Decibel, Pure Harvest

Vireo Health Revenue Spikes, New Stores To Open By Q1 2021 read more

A Weed-Infused Cooking Class For Thanksgiving? One Cannabis ETF's Unique Marketing Strategy

ETFMG has come up with a very interesting marketing idea. read more

Jay-Z Inks Largest Cannabis SPAC Deal Ever With Subversive Capital, Roc Nation, Caliva, Left Coast Ventures

Music industry mogul Jay-Z is set to join a newly formed cannabis company that's expected to become the largest in California. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.