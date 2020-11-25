fbpx
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Cannabis Growth Opportunity, Bhang, CanaFarma Hemp, Amfil Technologies

byJelena Martinovic
November 25, 2020 12:31 pm
Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry.

3 Execs Exit Cannabis Growth Opportunity

Investment company Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation (CSE:CGOC) has parted ways with several executives.

Nick Richards decided to step down from the director's role, alongside Gary Yeoman, who opted to do the same.

Yeoman also chaired the company's board.

In addition, the President and Chief Operating Officer of the Toronto-based company Phillip Millar also resigned.

The company thanked them for their contributions and wished them "well in their future endeavors."

Bhang Elects New Directors On Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Cannabis CPG brand company Bhang Inc. (CSE:BHNG) (OTCQB:BHNGF) confirmed electing six new directors to serve on the board, including Daniel Nauth, Jamie L. Pearson, Stephen Gledhill, Nick J. Richards, Andrea Johnston, and Jessica Billingsley.

In addition, the Miami company appointed MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as its auditor for the following year.

Meantime, earlier this year, the company received a commitment from Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation (CSE:CGOC), its long-term investor, to invest up to CA$1.5 million ($1.13 million) in a private placement offering of units.

CanaFarma Hemp Appoints New Auditor

CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) has hired Urish Popeck & Co. LLC to serve as its new auditors.

The Vancouver-based company noted it would collaborate with Urish Popeck on the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, as well as unaudited interim financial statements for the first quarter of this year.

CannaFarma recently boosted its portfolio of hemp-based consumer products by adding a line of anti-aging, hemp oil-infused skincare creams and serums.

"CanaFarma has an impeccable reputation for developing unique hemp oil-infused products," COO Frank Barone commented. "We've streamlined manufacturing and automation while preserving the full actives associated with these patented formulations."

Amfil Technologies Names Rogen K. Chhabra New CEO

Amfil Technologies Inc. has tapped Rogen Chhabra as its new CEO.

The move comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement regarding entering the cannabis dispensary business in Canada.

Chhabra brings vast experience in law and business. In his new role, Chhabra would oversee the Snakes & Lattes Inc. subsidiary of the Toronto-based company.

Chhabra's appointment would allow Roger Mortimer to scale up the outdoor and cannabis sectors.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Movers & Shakers Markets Press Releases General

