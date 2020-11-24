Cannabis Company Weedmaps To Sponsor Mike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr. Bout, Nas Cameos

Cannabis-focused media and tech company Weedmaps will be an official sponsor of the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. fight taking place on Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. EST.

Through a partnership with viral entertainment platform Triller, Weedmaps branding will be present on the broadcast, as well as on the actual ring, the locker room and the press room.

“It feels great to return to the ring after 15 years and I’m thrilled that Weedmaps is the title sponsor of this remarkable moment in my career,” Tyson says. “I’m a proud advocate for cannabis legalization so this partnership with Weedmaps is particularly close to my heart. This is a significant moment for the cannabis industry, and I am committed to doing my part to fight for change.”

In addition, the company will release a video featuring rapper Nas, who will share a look “powerful events in the nation’s history, celebrating those who stood up to fight for change in systemic racism, cannabis legalization and more.”

Commenting on the opportunity, Weedmaps CMO Juanjo Feijoo couldn’t hide his enthusiasm for sponsoring the highly-anticipated return of Tyson to the ring.

“We recognize this is a huge moment for the broader industry and through this sponsorship, we’re hoping to introduce a new audience to Weedmaps as well as bring attention to some of the important conversations happening around cannabis today," Feijoo said in a statement. "This is just one of many steps we are proactively taking to break down stigmas, promote social equity, and encourage all to join us in the fight for change."

By partnering with companies like Weedmaps, Triller aims to fight the stigma surrounding the cannabis industry.

"A night that will go down in history as an iconic moment of athletes, musicians, and cultural icons coming together, should be sponsored by those who align with our core mission and we look forward to seeing everyone at TysonOnTriller.com,” added Triller executive chair Bobby Sarnevesht.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.