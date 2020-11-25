A Weed-Infused Cooking Class For Thanksgiving? One Cannabis ETF's Unique Marketing Strategy

ETFMG has come up with a very interesting marketing idea.

To celebrate Thanksgiving while educating people on cannabis – and potentially driving new investors to the fund — the Summit, New Jersey-based firm teamed up with Jeff The 420 Chef to create A Cannabis Infused Thanksgiving.

Each recipe uses cannabis and CBD ingredients, including a muddled-berry mocktail with CBD. See below:

Seeking to better understand this strategy to reaching poteintial investors, Benzinga caught up with Sam Masucci, CEO and founder of ETFMG, and Jeff The 420 Chef.

“ETFMG has built a reputation of creating products that offer investors access to important themes and markets," Masucci explained. "The growth of investor interest in investing in cannabis has been unprecedented.”

ETFMG is the firm behind the first and largest cannabis ETF, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ). In addition, it's also very focused on providing cannabis education, the CEO continued.

“Cooking with cannabis is an example of the vast applications and demonstrates the broad acceptance of the plant. I look forward to doing more with Jeff," Masucci added.

Jeff shares a similar sentiment.

“Cooking with cannabis and hemp on Thanksgiving has always been my way of elevating the holiday. It helps everyone focus on family time,” he says.

He too loved to work with ETFMG on this show.

“It was great to finally get out there and showcase this kind of cooking for a broader market," Jeff says. "ETFMG is at the forefront of investing in the space with their MJ fund. Although a lot of investors know about cannabis and hemp most are not familiar with the benefits of cooking with the plants…but a lot them are curious. If was fun being able to share this, especially during these stressful times.”

