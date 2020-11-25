fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.72
293.75
+ 0.24%
DIA
-1.84
302.24
-0.61%
SPY
-0.92
364.06
-0.25%
TLT
+ 0.16
159.01
+ 0.1%
GLD
+ 0.28
169.31
+ 0.16%

A Weed-Infused Cooking Class For Thanksgiving? One Cannabis ETF's Unique Marketing Strategy

byJavier Hasse
November 25, 2020 10:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

ETFMG has come up with a very interesting marketing idea.

To celebrate Thanksgiving while educating people on cannabis – and potentially driving new investors to the fund — the Summit, New Jersey-based firm teamed up with Jeff The 420 Chef to create A Cannabis Infused Thanksgiving.

Each recipe uses cannabis and CBD ingredients, including a muddled-berry mocktail with CBD. See below:

Seeking to better understand this strategy to reaching poteintial investors, Benzinga caught up with Sam Masucci, CEO and founder of ETFMG, and Jeff The 420 Chef.

“ETFMG has built a reputation of creating products that offer investors access to important themes and markets," Masucci explained. "The growth of investor interest in investing in cannabis has been unprecedented.”

ETFMG is the firm behind the first and largest cannabis ETF, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE:MJ). In addition, it's also very focused on providing cannabis education, the CEO continued.

“Cooking with cannabis is an example of the vast applications and demonstrates the broad acceptance of the plant. I look forward to doing more with Jeff," Masucci added.

Jeff shares a similar sentiment.

“Cooking with cannabis and hemp on Thanksgiving has always been my way of elevating the holiday. It helps everyone focus on family time,” he says.

He too loved to work with ETFMG on this show.

“It was great to finally get out there and showcase this kind of cooking for a broader market," Jeff says. "ETFMG is at the forefront of investing in the space with their MJ fund. Although a lot of investors know about cannabis and hemp most are not familiar with the benefits of cooking with the plants…but a lot them are curious. If was fun being able to share this, especially during these stressful times.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Earnings Update: Vireo, Rubicon, Flower, Planet 13, Driven Deliveries, Decibel, Pure Harvest

Vireo Health Revenue Spikes, New Stores To Open By Q1 2021 read more

Jay-Z Inks Largest Cannabis SPAC Deal Ever With Subversive Capital, Roc Nation, Caliva, Left Coast Ventures

Music industry mogul Jay-Z is set to join a newly formed cannabis company that's expected to become the largest in California. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 24, 2020

GAINERS: Cann Gr (PINK: CNGGF) shares closed up 44.86% at $0.37 read more

Her Highness Enters Nevada Market Via Body And Mind Partnership

Women-centric cannabis brand Her Highness is expanding into Nevada through a production licensing partnership with MSO Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM). Her Highness products are now available across Nevada dispensaries. read more

AgraFlora Secures Agriculture Loan To Support Phase 1 Cultivation Strategy

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE: AGRA) (PINK: AGFAF) said its joint venture venture with the Houwelings Group — Propagation Services Can read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.