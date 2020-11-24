Her Highness Enters Nevada Market Via Body And Mind Partnership

Women-centric cannabis brand Her Highness is expanding into Nevada through a production licensing partnership with MSO Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM).

Her Highness products are now available across Nevada dispensaries.

The partnership with BaM allows Her Highness to offer a series of indoor-grown pre-rolls and vape pens to the Nevada market.

The partnership takes Her Highness one step closer to its goal of having a nationwide presence in the marijuana space.

Co-founder Allison Krongard considers the partnership with BaM to be a significant milestone for the brand and its goals.

"Partnering with BaM is a critical step toward our goal of being the first national female cannabis brand, by women and for women," said Krongard.

Body and Mind Cannabis president and CEO Michael Mills told Benzinga that Her Highness is an innovative brand with "authentic and creative offerings."

Mills also touted the MSO's established footprint in Nevada and its commitment to quality and operational success. BaM also has operations in California, Ohio and Arkansas.

Through the deal, Her Highness plans to also launch a pre-roll and lighter set in partnership with the Last Prisoner Project (LPP).

Half of the proceeds from the entirety of the LPP sales will benefit women in prison for cannabis offenses. The three women featured on the product's packaging will receive 25% of the revenue, with the remaining 25% going towards a fund for helping women with their re-entry to life post-release.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.