fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.08
286.31
+ 1.41%
DIA
+ 4.47
291.46
+ 1.51%
SPY
+ 5.61
351.92
+ 1.57%
TLT
-1.60
162.37
-1%
GLD
-2.66
174.91
-1.54%

Her Highness Enters Nevada Market Via Body And Mind Partnership

byAndrew Ward
November 24, 2020 5:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Women-centric cannabis brand Her Highness is expanding into Nevada through a production licensing partnership with MSO Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM).

Her Highness products are now available across Nevada dispensaries.

The partnership with BaM allows Her Highness to offer a series of indoor-grown pre-rolls and vape pens to the Nevada market.

The partnership takes Her Highness one step closer to its goal of having a nationwide presence in the marijuana space.

Co-founder Allison Krongard considers the partnership with BaM to be a significant milestone for the brand and its goals.

"Partnering with BaM is a critical step toward our goal of being the first national female cannabis brand, by women and for women," said Krongard.

Body and Mind Cannabis president and CEO Michael Mills told Benzinga that Her Highness is an innovative brand with "authentic and creative offerings."

Mills also touted the MSO's established footprint in Nevada and its commitment to quality and operational success. BaM also has operations in California, Ohio and Arkansas.

Through the deal, Her Highness plans to also launch a pre-roll and lighter set in partnership with the Last Prisoner Project (LPP).

Half of the proceeds from the entirety of the LPP sales will benefit women in prison for cannabis offenses. The three women featured on the product's packaging will receive 25% of the revenue, with the remaining 25% going towards a fund for helping women with their re-entry to life post-release.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government M&A News Regulations Entrepreneurship Markets Interview General

Related Articles

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 24, 2020

GAINERS: Cann Gr (PINK: CNGGF) shares closed up 44.86% at $0.37 read more

AgraFlora Secures Agriculture Loan To Support Phase 1 Cultivation Strategy

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CSE: AGRA) (PINK: AGFAF) said its joint venture venture with the Houwelings Group — Propagation Services Can read more

Auxly Secures $12M In Financing

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSXV: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF) has secured $12 million in financing. read more

Jushi Touts 67% Revenue Increase On Heels Of Pennsylvania Expansion

Cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF) reported Tuesday its third-quarter revenue totaled $24.9 million, up by 67% over the quarter. read more

TerrAscend Starts Serving Medical Marijuana Patients At First NJ Dispensary

TerrAscend Corp. (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF) will begin serving medical marijuana patients in the Apothecarium Phillipsburg on Nov. 24. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.