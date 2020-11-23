fbpx
Jerry Garcia Cannabis Brand To Hit California Shelves This Month

byJavier Hasse
November 23, 2020 5:04 pm
This month, the "Eyes of the World" can finally behold Jerry Garcia’s cannabis brand.

On Monday, Holistic Industries and the Garcia Family announced the launch of Garcia Hand Picked, a collection of cannabis products and merchandise that are now available in California.  

Holistic Industries announced the creative partnership with the Garcia Family late last year to develop a cannabis brand to honor the legacy of Jerry Garcia.

“We handpicked the best possible partner in Holistic Industries to create this brand in Jerry’s honor in an authentic way that would delight the fans,” said Trixie Garcia, Jerry’s daughter and a family spokesperson. “After a five-year search for the right partner to bring this idea to fruition, we chose Holistic based on shared values, a proven track record of successful operations, scalability across multiple states and their ability to launch and market new brands; not to mention they have a senior leadership team full of Deadheads.”

According to Trixie, every last detail of Garcia Hand Picked was carefully curated. From eco-friendly packaging to Jerry’s original artwork, quotes from Jerry, and a suggested playlists for each strain, Garcia Hand Picked products and merchandise were designed specifically for the fans.

Click here and tune into the brand.

Courtesy image.

