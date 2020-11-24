fbpx
Tyson Hypes SmartCups Ahead Of Jones Fight, Tells Benzinga It's 'Disrupting Beverage Industry'

byJavier Hasse
November 24, 2020 8:46 am
Boxing legend Mike Tyson has inked a long-term, multi-million-dollar deal with Smart Cups, a company that makes 3D-printed, single serve drinks.

In an exclusive interview with Benzinga, Tyson revealed he’s been using Smart Cups to train for his exhibition against Roy Jones Jr., scheduled to take place this Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 28.

“I feel great," Tyson says. "I am using all the modern technologies to make me fitter and stronger."

Check out the explainer video below for further detail:

Earlier this year, Tyson’s The Ranch Companies, parent of Tyson Ranch Entertainment (TRE), acquired Smart Cups’ global license to print ingestible cannabis products with accurate and consistent dosing.

Now, Smart Cups will become the title sponsor of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, an extremely successful podcast that has included guests such as Eminem, Jim Jones, Snoop Dogg, Akon, T.I., Jimmy Kimmel, Mike Epps, Tony Gonzalez and Piers Morgan.

Tyson Talks

“I look at Smart Cups the same way I look at myself in boxing," Tyson adds. "I disrupted and elevated boxing by training hard and being focused. Smart Cups is changing and disrupting the beverage industry and another other industries with their future innovations.”

Tyson, an outspoken advocate for cannabis, and Smart Cups have also released a new black and white training video, showing Tyson beginning his rigorous training regimen leading up to the Pay-Per-View exhibition boxing match on Nov. 28 against former four-division world champion, Roy Jones Jr.

“At the core of the relationship between Smart Cups, Mike Tyson and his entire podcast enterprise is progress and growth,” said Chris Kanik, founder and CEO of Smart Cups. “Like Mike, we are innovators, disrupting industries that need to evolve and move forward. Throughout the year I have been inspired by Mike and his dedication and determination to continue to be the best.”

Kanik mentioned his company serves a number of world-class athletes, from boxers to surfers, as well as rugby, football, and basketball players, and beyond.

“When we heard what Mike was getting ready for, earlier this year, we knew that his training was going to be more important, now more than ever. Our custom ingredients of caffeine, amino acids and vitamin B has helped with his intense training. He’s a smart athlete and knows what he needs,” he concluded.

Photo via Instagram.

