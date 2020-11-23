fbpx
QQQ
-0.41
290.79
-0.14%
DIA
+ 2.66
289.86
+ 0.91%
SPY
+ 1.33
354.02
+ 0.37%
TLT
-0.66
162.17
-0.41%
GLD
-3.22
178.97
-1.83%

Australia's Cann Group Ensures $50M Loan To Support Facility Completion

byNina Zdinjak
November 23, 2020 1:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Australian cannabis company Cann Group Limited (ASX: CANN) (OTC:CNGGF) revealed Monday it has obtained credit approval from National Australia Bank (NAB) for its $50 million secured debt facility.

Cann Group plans to finalize the administration of the documentation required with National Australia Bank during December.

The loan — a construction facility — will be used to support the ending of the first stage construction of the company’s state-of-the-art medicinal cannabis manufacture site close to Mildura. The first stage should last around 9 months, and recommence in February, while the first products are projected to be released by March 2022.

Cann Group noted that the first stage of the project should enable the production of 12,500 kilograms of dry flower equivalent per year, and upon commissioning, the facility should yield 130 new job openings.

The first stage is estimated to cost a total of $112 million, of which $53 million Cann Group has already spent, and the rest $59 million will be provided thorough the new bank loan facility and existing cash, as the company already received a $1.95 million grant from a Victorian Government Development in July.

“The commissioning of production at Mildura is an important step in Cann’s plan to produce GMP certified medicinal cannabis at scale,” Cann Group CEO Peter Crock said. “The facility will utilise world-leading technology, providing Cann with a globally competitive unit price based on substantial economies of scale. Securing the support of a tier one bank is a strong validation of our strategic growth plans. Given the building demand for our products, we have the confidence to immediately ramp up production as soon as the facility is ready.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Markets

Related Articles

SD Police Throw Out Recreational Cannabis Measure Over 'Technicality'

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's efforts to challenge marijuana legalization continue.  read more

Jushi To Expand Scranton Facility To Create Some 100 New Jobs

Jushi Holdings Inc. read more

Mexico's Cannabis Legalization Bill Will Boost Business, But There Are Concerns

Mexican Senators approved a historic adult use cannabis legalization bill on Nov. 19, with an 82 to 18 vote. read more

Panaxia And Neuraxpharm Advance Partnership To Bring Medical Cannabis To France

Israel medical cannabis producer Panaxia Labs Israel (TASE: PNAX) and European pharmaceutical company Neuraxpharm are planning to reach the French market. read more

Viola Flowers Reach MedMen's Shelves In California

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) is teaming up with Al Harrington’s Viola. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.