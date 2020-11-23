fbpx
Viola Flowers Reach MedMen's Shelves In California

byNina Zdinjak
November 23, 2020 9:21 am
MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) is teaming up with Al Harrington’s Viola.

The multi-state cannabis retailer will start offering Viola products in all of its California-based stores. The offering will include five cannabis flowers from sativa to indica, and one sativa pre-roll.

They include Wedding Cake, an indica strong hybrid for euphoric effects; Mother’s Milik, sativa strong hybrid for relaxation; Mandarin OG, with orange aroma; J1, or super sativa to make you feel "unstoppable"; and Watermelon Zkittlez, when you in need of sweets and and want to relax.

Sativa pre-roll that would also hit California MedMen’s shelves is Candy Haze, which is said to have ‘simulating effects’ to awake your creativity.

“We are thrilled to partner with Viola and for them to join our California product offer,” stated MedMen interim CEO Tom Lynch. “MedMen and Viola not only share a vision of inclusion and diversity within the industry and the communities we are privileged to serve, but also a commitment to the highest standards of quality and customer service.”

Harrington (pictured above) is the CEO of Viola. The retired NBA star said his company is thrilled to reach MedMen stores in California.

“MedMen has been a true retail trailblazer within the cannabis industry and having our products featured in their stores will undoubtedly bring greater awareness to our brand and make it easier for residents to purchase Viola flower," Harrington stated.

