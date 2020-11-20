fbpx
Berner's Cookies Joins Burgeoning Cannabis Market In Oklahoma

byJelena Martinovic
November 20, 2020 1:47 pm
As Oklahoma's medical cannabis market expands rapidly, Cookies opted to join other retailers in the space by launching a dispensary in Oklahoma City.

The new store, located at 4041 NW Expressway, spans 4,000 square feet. This is Cookies's first drive-through concept.

Cookies — co-founded and helmed by Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr., also known as hip hop artist Berner— is poised to employ 60 people at launch. It also intends to increase its footprint within the Sooner State.

Besides Oklahoma, Cookies operates in medical and recreational markets across the country and has 17 retail locations. In addition, it also operates a medical shop in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Some of the retailer's latest moves include the opening of stores in Oregon, Washington, and California, while it's planning to spread its presence in Florida as well, in the years to come.

Meantime, Oklahoma is pawing its way toward broader acceptance and implementation of cannabis in everyday life, as over the two years, around 8% of the state's population opted to register as medical cannabis patients, New Frontier Data suggests.

And while the demand is on the rise, Oklahoma is gaining popularity among Cookies' industry peers.

On Tuesday, cannabis brand Old Pal announced that it intends to reach the state's consumers via a deal with Oklahoma license holder Globus Distribution.

On the heels of Old Pal's announcement, the topical cannabis provider Cannidex Brands disclosed it has signed a licensing deal with Oklahoma-based Pharmicated.

Thewholesale distribution company agreed to distribute Cannidex products to medical cannabis dispensaries within the state.

