Green Point Research Buys 32-Acre Campus, Creates New HQ

Green Point Research has purchased a 32-acre campus from the Hamilton County Development Authority (HCDA).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The new North Florida hemp campus will represent the company’s operational headquarters.

Once finalized the campus should be among the biggest hemp campuses in the U.S. as it provides 60,000 square-feet of production and office space. Among the company’s longer-term plans is the advancement of a commercial kitchen to enable hemp-infused consumer products in bulk.

Currently, Green Point Research is working on adjusting the campus for its needs. It plans to provide several types of services, including workforce and agriculture education, consulting on various hemp farming-related practices.

When the campus becomes completely functional, the company plans to hire at least 20 new employees.

Green Point Research noted that the location of the newly acquired campus brings the company operational and strategic benefits, as it would establish a more optimal solution for its hemp market delivery, considering that crop quality largely depends on an efficient supply chain.

"The opening of our newest location is the result of our continued growth in farming operations and a prioritized focus on providing farmers across a broader region with much-needed hemp services to enable their success," Green Point CEO David Hasenauer says. "We are excited to partner with Hamilton County to bring new job opportunities and supply chain benefits to the area."

Chadd Mathis, HCDA executive director, said they are enthusiastic about the opportunities Green Point Research will present to Hamilton County.

“Through our working relationship with the company, we have found Green Point to be a high-quality organization with demonstrated results and a strong connection to the communities it serves," Mathis says. "Hamilton County's 72,000 acres of farmland is an ideal location for agriculture and food manufacturing. The region's assets and commitment to the community make it an ideal partner with Green Point Research as we sow the seeds of success together."

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.