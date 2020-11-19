fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.49
288.62
+ 0.51%
DIA
-0.18
294.98
-0.06%
SPY
+ 0.53
355.72
+ 0.15%
TLT
+ 1.08
158.19
+ 0.68%
GLD
-0.37
175.86
-0.21%

Joy Chen Resigns From iAnthus Board

byJelena Martinovic
November 19, 2020 1:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

New York-based iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (CSE:IAN) (OTC:ITHUF) has lost another director. 

The cannabis company confirmed Thursday it has parted ways with Joy Chen, who opted to resign after serving on the iAnthus board for a year.

The board initially counted five independent directors, including Mark Dowley, Diane Ellis, Michael Muldowney, and Robert Whelan, alongside Chen. It now counts three members.

Dowley left the board in May, on the heels of co-founder Hadley Ford's departure.

Ford had been serving as the company's CEO since iAnthus launched in 2014.

According to a special committee review, Ford had been scrutinized for allegedly taking out two undisclosed loans, amounting to $160,000.

"Speaking on behalf of the entire iAnthus team, we appreciate the opportunity we had to benefit from Joy's extensive professional background, thorough business acumen, and the strategic insights that she brought to our board," iAnthus president and Interim CEO Randy Maslow said. "We thank Joy for her valuable contributions to the Company and wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Over the past few months, iAnthus has been facing some difficult challenges, reporting debt of over $160 million. Gotham Green Partners, iAnthus secure lender, announced in June it's demanding debt repayments from the multistate cannabis.

Shortly after, the company's shares were suspended from trading on the Candian Securities Exchange due to failing to deliver its financial reports on time.

Meanwhile, besides board shake-ups and CEO's resignation, former director and chief strategy officer Elizabeth Stavola also stepped down from her roles in August.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Movers & Shakers Press Releases General

Related Articles

Charlotte's Web Joins Buffalo's CIGBS To Work On Therapeutic Cannabinoids

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) announced Thursday a partnership between its CW Labs science division and the University at Buffalo read more

Cannapreneur Teams Up With 2 Veteran-Owned Dispensaries In Massachusetts

Cannabis investment firm Cannapreneur Partners is teaming up with two Massachusetts dispensaries. read more

Regulatory Update: Madison Passes New Cannabis Rules; NJ Amends Licensing Bill; Mexico Awaits Action

Madison Passes New Rules That Largely Decriminalize Cannabis Marijuana legalization trend seems to be spreading like wildfire across the nation, or even further. read more

Y Combinator Startup Meadow Debuts Fundraising Tool For Cannabis Businesses

Meadow, a Y Combinator startup building software for California dispensaries, has launched an open-source fundraising document geared toward streamlining early-stage financing for cannabis businesses.  read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 18, 2020

GAINERS: 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: XXII) shares closed up 16.83% at $1.18 read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.