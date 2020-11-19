fbpx
Jushi Opens First Of Six Dispensaries In Virginia

byNina Zdinjak
November 19, 2020 3:40 pm
Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQB:JUSHF) reported Thursday that its facility in Virginia has kicked-off its operations, and that its retail brand BEYOND / HELLO will start medical marijuana sales on Dec. 1.

The company’s 93,000 square-foot facility planted its first seed this fall.

The facility is expected to produce around 6,000 pounds of dried flower a year, and roughly 32,000 pounds of biomass. Once it reaches its full capacity, it should be cultivating around 27,000 pounds of dried flower annually, and processing up to 64,000 pounds of biomass.

BEYOND / HELLO Manassas counts as Jushi’s 12th retail location in the U.S. and the first of six planned dispensary openings in Virginia.

The company's 11th store opened when Jushi entered the state of California.

The Virginia store, depending on regulatory authorizations, will offer medical marijuana vapes, edibles, tinctures, topicals, etc., while offering a 10% discount to veterans, active military service people, and the elderly.

Jushi plans to enhance BEYOND / HELLO Manassas services by the addition of cannabis delivery in Virginia.

“With the opening of the facility and new retail location in Virginia, we will showcase the power of our growing portfolio,” stated Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi. “We’re excited to introduce Virginians to BEYOND / HELLO’s exceptional, customer-centric retail experience, our high-quality in-house brands and our expertly trained staff, who are eager to begin helping patients identify and select the best cannabis products to meet their various needs and desires. As our operations expand in Virginia, we look forward to servicing more patients in the most densely populated part of the Commonwealth and continuing to drive value for shareowners.”

