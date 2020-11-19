fbpx
Cannapreneur Teams Up With 2 Veteran-Owned Dispensaries In Massachusetts

byJelena Martinovic
November 19, 2020 11:03 am
Cannabis investment firm Cannapreneur Partners is teaming up with two Massachusetts dispensaries.

The Westborough-headquartered company confirmed Thursday it's forming a joint venture with veteran-owned stores, JWTC Wick and Noble Manna LLC.

Cannapreneur also noted it invested in both businesses, which recently inked Community Agreements in Rowley and Mendon, respectively.

The agreements allow both entities to launch adult-use dispensaries once they obtain the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' approval.

According to a press release, the newly formed entity would back up the veterans' community by supplementing the costs of cannabis products at both stores upon opening, donating 10% of net dispensary profits to expand access to cannabis for veterans, and also introducing a mentorship program for them.

"Our investments in JWTC Wick and Noble Mana LLC represent important progress in forming a more representative industry," Cannapreneur co-CEO Michael Scott told Benzinga. "We want to empower veterans and their families by opening up more job and executive mentorship opportunities, while also giving back a portion of dispensary profits because we believe veterans should be a vital part of the cannabis landscape."

Bruce Spinney, Marine Sgt. and Noble Manna LLC founder, says the "goal is to bring more residents of Massachusetts convenient access to cannabis while creating beneficial programs and policies that empower veterans and their families."

In June, Cannapreneur welcomed "Shark Tank" star Kevin Harrington to its team. He joined the company to serve as its strategic advisor and brand ambassador.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets Press Releases

