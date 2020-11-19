fbpx
New Movie 'Light Years' Is All About A Psychedelic Trip

byJavier Hasse
November 19, 2020 3:28 pm
Light Years — the third feature from writer, director, and actor Colin Thompson — launched this week.

The film tells the story of Kevin, a guy who decides to take psychedelic mushrooms on the anniversary of his best friend’s death. Expecting his classic trip down memory lane, Kevin is surprised to find out that what is described as “a slight snag in the cosmos” has caused him to see himself in everyone else… literally."

“I am not a man of disclaimers but if I were I would say that I was not supposed to be in this movie. That being disclaimed, our backs got painted against a corner and we took a chance on the weird and that weird became something with more grit, fire, guts and cosmic heart than I could have ever imagined,” Thompson told Benzinga. “It's a movie for my dead friend and although I get sick of my stupid face I'm certain that wherever he is, if he has an AppleTV, he will, too. But he'll laugh and he'll cry and he'll raise a glass and that's what I've been chasing since he died nineteen years ago. So consider it a job, done.”

The film also stars Russell Posner, Makenzie Leigh, Jennifer Lafleur, and Ryan Miller. It was financed and produced by Andrew Lauren Productions (ALP) in partnership with Free Association and Loser’s Crown.

Tony Piantedosi, vice president of acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures, negotiated the deal with attorney David Boyle on behalf of Andrew Lauren Productions. Commenting on the movie, he said, “Colin’s film is a visually inventive, hilarious, and original vision that defies classification. We look forward to North American audiences taking the trip.”

Light Years is available for download on Amazon and iTunes.

