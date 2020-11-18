fbpx
Univo Completes Cannabis Farm For Special Strains Requested By Patients

byJavier Hasse
November 18, 2020 1:14 pm
Israeli cannabis company Univo Pharmaceuticals (TLV: UNVO) announced that it has received the required IMC-GAP approvals for its Amit Farm and for the cultivation and growing of cannabis.

The company plans to begin planting specific strains that are the most sought-after by local patients.

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health’s publication, more than 2.5 tons of medical cannabis products are sold in Israel every month.

Amit Farm spreads on a total of ​​15 dunams (3.7 acres) and includes flowering areas, cutting rooms and maternal plants, as well as a post-harvest facility that will operate in accordance with the strict EU-GMP standard.

“Receiving the final approvals for our Amit Farm allows us to begin planting the specific strains of cannabis to meet the Israeli patients’ demands, due to the company's familiarity with their needs,” said Univo CEO Golan Bitton. “While we prepare to begin planting, and continue our distribution activities, our team of scientists continues to focus its resources on advanced research in order to develop innovative products for medical use. The new activity in Amit Farm will allow us improved flexibility and procurement processes in order to control the quality of our produce and allocate the best quality cannabis for research and development.”

Univo is chaired by Chaim Hurvitz, former president of Teva International Group.

