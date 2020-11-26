The 9 Best Cannabis Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission.

There is still so much to learn when it comes to cannabis. Whether it pertains to growing strategies, medicinal research, scientific discoveries, or business practices, these things are being discovered nearly every day. The best place to learn about the latest news, advice, or discoveries? Cannabis podcasts.

Whether it’s for your daily commute or while you do chores around the house, podcasts provide a great opportunity to get your cannabis news. Here, we’re breaking down the top 9 cannabis podcasts we’ve found to be the most informative.

Dude Grows Show

Dude Grows Show is a solid one-stop-shop, beginner’s cannabis podcast. Covering cannabis culture, news, and growing, it provides a solid primer for those interested in learning more about the behind-the-scenes of cannabis. Especially for those who are passionate about growing, this podcast deals with that subject specifically.

On Something

From Colorado Public Radio, On Something looks at stories from the political, legal, and cultural effects of legalization of cannabis. This cannabis podcast looks at not only how society is changing in the wake of legalization, but how the cannabis industry itself is changing. Looking at everything from cannabis addiction to how cannabis and certain religions interact, On Something’s engaging storytelling is a perfect way to learn about the cannabis industry.

CannaInsider

As the name might suggest, CannaInsider allows listeners to learn directly from the insiders of this industry. Each week, host Matthew Kind interviews top business leaders and industry insiders, giving listeners insights into the cannabis industry and the business that drives it. Guests share their stories, strategies, and talk about their businesses, making it perfect for business-minded listeners, or those even looking to break into the cannabis industry.

The Pot Cast

If you are a commercial grower, personal grower, or just an enthusiast, then The Pot Cast might be perfect for you. This podcast takes a in-depth look at cannabis breeding and culture by interviewing industry experts. With episodes reaching around three hours, there is plenty of information to sift through in this cannabis podcast. Breeding, culture, and history are just a taste of what you’ll get with The Pot Cast.

Great Moments in Weed History

Even though cannabis is just now hitting the mainstream, humans have been interacting with this plant for decades. Hosts Abdullah Saeed and David Bienenstock explore the major people, places, and events that make up the complex and fascinating history of cannabis. It’s fun and informative and a great way to learn how we got to where we are with weed.

High Friends

The cannabis industry has largely been built and supported by women. High Friends understands this, and sets out to interview and converse with the women of cannabis, about cannabis. In each episode, hosts Rachel Colic and Gill Plard feature female guests from around North America to talk about all aspects of cannabis. From why cannabis needs to be sustainable to the ethics of going to work high, High Friends covers all ends of the cannabis spectrum.

Cannabis Cultivation & Science

From KiS Organics and host Tad Hussey, Cannabis Cultivation & Science focuses solely on cannabis cultivation, bringing on leading experts from the horticulture and gardening industry. They proudly boast that “everything on this show is based in science and research.” Looking at soil mixtures, the future of cultivation, reducing waste, and much more, Cannabis Cultivation & Science is the perfect cannabis podcast all you gardeners out there.

The Adam Dunn Show

When learning about cannabis, it’s best to take your advice from someone who has a lot of industry experience. Adam Dunn has just that. Dunn has founded HempWorks, T.H. Seeds, and Hemp HoodLamb clothing, and he’s been propelling cannabis culture since the early 90s. On The Adam Dunn Show, he shares what he’s learned, as well as many anecdotes, from his 25 years in the cannabis industry.

Cannabis Tech Talks

Last, but definitely not least, is Cannabis & Tech Today’s own Cannabis Tech Talks. Our team has been lucky enough to meet and interact with so many industry leaders and we knew we had to share them with you. Built into 10-20 minute episodes, Cannabis Tech Talks brings on a variety of industry leaders to discuss the business, science, and technology driving the cannabis space forward.

