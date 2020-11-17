fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.07
293.13
+ 0.02%
DIA
-1.88
301.96
-0.63%
SPY
-1.34
363.90
-0.37%
TLT
+ 1.05
156.73
+ 0.67%
GLD
-0.15
177.28
-0.09%

Pharmicated To Distribute Cannidex Brands' Product In Oklahoma

byJelena Martinovic
November 17, 2020 1:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Topical cannabis provider Cannidex Brands has inked a licensing deal with Oklahoma-based Pharmicated.

Under the agreement, the cannabis wholesale distribution company is granted rights to produce and distribute Cannidex products to medical cannabis dispensaries across the Sooner State.

"We anticipate there will be a strong demand for topicals in Oklahoma, which makes it essential to partner with a proven brand like Cannidex," Jeremy Jones of Pharmicated noted Tuesday.

The move comes on the heels of another Oklahoma collaboration between Old Pal and license holder Globus Distribution, which agreed to distribute and commercialize the California cannabis brand within the state.

Meantime, even though an initiative poised to legalize recreational use was derailed by The Oklahoma Supreme Court in late September according to Tulsa World, some of the companies within the cannabis industry are opening toward the state's market.

Earlier this year, the Massachusetts cannabis operator Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) teamed up with two Mango dispensaries in Edmonton in Tulsa to distribute its Select brand products within the state.

Moreover, RedHawk Pharma LLC announced in August it’s in talks to buy undisclosed assets in Oklahoma, including licenses to grow, manufacture, and sell cannabis.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Press Releases

Related Articles

Kannaway Parent Medical Marijuana Generates $12.2M, PrestoDoctor Boosts Cannabis Sativa

Medical Marijuana Touts Positive Adjusted EBITDA In Q3, Net Revenue Of $12.2 Million Medical Marijuana Inc. (PINK: MJNA) has generated $12.2 million in net revenue over the third quarter. That's a sequential increase of 11.25%. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Applied Botanics, Open Book Extracts, Vantage Hemp

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry. Applied Botanics Boosts Leadership With New VPs Cannabidiol developer Applied Botanics LLC expanded its leadership team by hiring Rich Calabrese and Kim Seifert. read more

Trulieve Scores West Virginia License, Reports 11th Profitable Quarter

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) has obtained a medical cannabis processor license in West Virginia, expanding the company's footprint to six states. read more

Old Pal Brings Cannabis Products To Oklahoma Via Globus Distribution

Cannabis brand Old Pal decided to reach Oklahoma consumers. The company announced Tuesday plans to expand to the Sooner State through collaboration with Globus Distribution. read more

Why Jefferies Is Losing Its Tilray Buzz

The bullish case for cannabis company Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) can no longer be justified after the company's third-quarter earnings report showed stalling momentum in international market read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.