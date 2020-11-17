Pharmicated To Distribute Cannidex Brands' Product In Oklahoma

Topical cannabis provider Cannidex Brands has inked a licensing deal with Oklahoma-based Pharmicated.

Under the agreement, the cannabis wholesale distribution company is granted rights to produce and distribute Cannidex products to medical cannabis dispensaries across the Sooner State.

"We anticipate there will be a strong demand for topicals in Oklahoma, which makes it essential to partner with a proven brand like Cannidex," Jeremy Jones of Pharmicated noted Tuesday.

The move comes on the heels of another Oklahoma collaboration between Old Pal and license holder Globus Distribution, which agreed to distribute and commercialize the California cannabis brand within the state.

Meantime, even though an initiative poised to legalize recreational use was derailed by The Oklahoma Supreme Court in late September according to Tulsa World, some of the companies within the cannabis industry are opening toward the state's market.

Earlier this year, the Massachusetts cannabis operator Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) teamed up with two Mango dispensaries in Edmonton in Tulsa to distribute its Select brand products within the state.

Moreover, RedHawk Pharma LLC announced in August it’s in talks to buy undisclosed assets in Oklahoma, including licenses to grow, manufacture, and sell cannabis.

Courtesy image

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.