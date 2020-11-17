Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Applied Botanics, Open Book Extracts, Vantage Hemp

Here is a summary of the latest company shakeups within the cannabis industry.

Applied Botanics Boosts Leadership With New VPs

Cannabidiol developer Applied Botanics LLC expanded its leadership team by hiring Rich Calabrese and Kim Seifert.

Calabrese will serve as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He brings more than 14 years in marketing, sales, and strategic consulting. Previously, he was Vice President at MarketCast.

Seifert will serve as Vice President of Business Development. She has over 25 years of experience in the IT, finance, and eHealth industries.

During her career, Seifert worked with Weyerhaeuser, American, and United Airlines as Project Manager.

"We are thrilled to add this level of entrepreneurial knowledge to our leadership team," CEO Kawel LauBach said. Calabrese and Seifert would be "instrumental in assisting with the impressive growth of the Applied Botanics brand."

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company continues to "develop and provide high quality naturopathic products to so many who need it," LauBach added.

Open Book Extracts Taps Zach Edge And James Overby

Open Book Extracts, a processor of cannabinoid products, has welcomed Zach Edge to its sales and leadership team and promoted James Overby to Director of Business Development.

Edge joins the Roxboro, North Carolina-headquartered company as Director of Global Strategy and Corporate Development. In addition, he would also assist in closing of new supply and IP partnerships.

He spent four years working in Folium Biosciences as a Senior Global Strategist. He brings vast experience in cannabinoid extraction, refinement, formulation, and manufacturing.

"I like to partner with my clients to develop products that work for the customers they serve and systems to effectively sell them," Edge commented.

Overby, who joined OBX in 2020, ahead of the acquisition of Chilmark Labs and Israeli-based Beetlebung Pharma Ltd., also served as Regional Sales Manager at GenCanna.

Previously, he sharpened his skills working in sales, national business development, and strategic accounts.

"My sole objective is to make sure that my clients have the highest quality products on the market, delivered on time, and at a competitive price point," Overby said.

Vantage Hemp Names Christian Santi Director of Sale

CBD extracts manufacturer Vantage Hemp Co. appointed Christian Santi to oversee its sales department.

In his new role as Director of Sale, he would boost the revenue growth of the Greeley, Colorado-based company and also its reach in the U.S., Europe, and South America.

With more than 25 years of experience in sales, business development, marketing, and operations management, Santi held several executive roles in a number of companies, including Socati Corp, Ferrin-Tech, and Boulder Botanicals & Bioscience Laboratory.

"Having someone of Christian's experience and skillset on the Vantage Hemp Co. sales team is another example of our company's leadership position in the CBD industry," Harvinder Johal, the company's director, shared.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.