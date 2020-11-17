fbpx
QQQ
-0.58
293.78
-0.2%
DIA
-1.46
301.54
-0.49%
SPY
-1.38
363.94
-0.38%
TLT
+ 1.12
156.66
+ 0.71%
GLD
-0.09
177.22
-0.05%

Rebranding Cannabis: A New, Celeb-Packed Talk Show You Need To Check Out

byJavier Hasse
November 17, 2020 2:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Cannabis branding expert Jared Mirsky has launched a new talk show series: “Rebranding Cannabis.”

The first five episodes of the show debuted last week on Social Club TV, a CTV platform focused on original cannabis-centric programming.

Mirsky, a social media influencer who’s been in the cannabis industry for more than a decade, is the founder and CEO of cannabis branding agency Wick & Mortar. He is joined by a variety of experts and stars including Berner, Jim Belushi, NFL star Ricky Williams, cannabis OG Dan Herer and NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp.

The show dives into their lives and careers, seeking to understand and portray cannabis from a mainstream perspective.

Mirsky told Benzinga the show is the result of 12 years of growth and team work in the cannabis space.

“Our first season is filled with powerful voices who have inspired me throughout my career. Many of our guests that I get to host I consider very close friends and you hear that strong connection in our conversation,” he said. “There are others that I've always admired from afar and have wanted to share a joint and conversation with them about their journey in cannabis. In these episodes, audiences get to experience these first-time encounters with me and I'm excited to be able share that with them.”

Self-defined as “insatiably curious” about cannabis and the personalities that are redefining it, Mirsky felt this was the perfect excuse to look into all of them.

“This industry is evolving at a rapid pace. With the help of my guests and the unmatched reach of Social Club TV, I’m excited to have listeners around the world pause for a moment and join me and these incredible leaders for a smoke and thoughtful conversation and walk away with a better understanding of what’s happening in this industry and where it's headed,” he ended.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets Media

Related Articles

Marijuana Regulators From 19 States Unite To Carry Out Legalization Implementation

As the dust settles after Election Day, marijuana regulators have taken steps to implement cannabis policy changes. read more

Regulatory Update: Miss. Officials Denounce Cannabis Lawsuit, Texas Lawmakers Eye 2021

Mississippi officials want to disqualify the state's cannabis reform measure after 74.1% of voters said yes to medical legalization. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.