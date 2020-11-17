Rebranding Cannabis: A New, Celeb-Packed Talk Show You Need To Check Out

Cannabis branding expert Jared Mirsky has launched a new talk show series: “Rebranding Cannabis.”

The first five episodes of the show debuted last week on Social Club TV, a CTV platform focused on original cannabis-centric programming.

Mirsky, a social media influencer who’s been in the cannabis industry for more than a decade, is the founder and CEO of cannabis branding agency Wick & Mortar. He is joined by a variety of experts and stars including Berner, Jim Belushi, NFL star Ricky Williams, cannabis OG Dan Herer and NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp.

The show dives into their lives and careers, seeking to understand and portray cannabis from a mainstream perspective.

Mirsky told Benzinga the show is the result of 12 years of growth and team work in the cannabis space.

“Our first season is filled with powerful voices who have inspired me throughout my career. Many of our guests that I get to host I consider very close friends and you hear that strong connection in our conversation,” he said. “There are others that I've always admired from afar and have wanted to share a joint and conversation with them about their journey in cannabis. In these episodes, audiences get to experience these first-time encounters with me and I'm excited to be able share that with them.”

Self-defined as “insatiably curious” about cannabis and the personalities that are redefining it, Mirsky felt this was the perfect excuse to look into all of them.

“This industry is evolving at a rapid pace. With the help of my guests and the unmatched reach of Social Club TV, I’m excited to have listeners around the world pause for a moment and join me and these incredible leaders for a smoke and thoughtful conversation and walk away with a better understanding of what’s happening in this industry and where it's headed,” he ended.

